STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Franck Emmou’s 17 points helped Tarleton State defeat Alcorn State 73-69 on Friday.

Emmou shot 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Texans (3-1). Trey Harris scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Josh Hayes shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Trey Thomas led the way for the Braves (0-4) with 24 points and three steals. Alcorn State also got 10 points, five assists and four steals from Calvin Sirmans. Saxby Sunderland also had eight points.

Up next

Alcorn State: visits Maryland on Monday.

Tarleton State: visits Drake on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.