EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kruz McClure scored 18 points and Koree Cotton added 15 as DePaul defeated crosstown foe Northwestern 67-47 on Friday night.

The Blue Demons (4-0) took down the Wildcats (3-1) for the first time since Dec. 21, 2019, and the first time in Evanston since Dec. 27, 2013. Northwestern had not trailed at any point in three previous games.

DePaul shot just 36% as a team and 31% from deep, but held Northwestern to 31% and 25% marks. The Blue Demons hit 11 3-pointers, their third straight game in double-figures.

Fabian Flores grabbed eight rebounds, and Cotton and Magoon Gwath each had six. Layden Blocker had two blocks and two steals.

The two teams traded the lead back-and-forth in a low-scoring first half, and DePaul led 27-23 at the break. Cotton and McClure each had eight points in the first.

The Blue Demons opened the second half with consecutive 3-pointers by Popoola and Cotton, stretching their advantage to double-digits. They went on runs of 6-0 and 7-0 to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Jake West scored a game-high 20 for the Wildcats and LA Pratt had 10. West has reached 20 points in all four games this season.

Up next

DePaul: hosts Maryland Eastern on Tuesday.

Northwestern: hosts Columbia on Monday.

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