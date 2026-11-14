DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Ngongba II had 13 points and nine rebounds, Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr each scored 12, and No. 2 Duke delivered a strong bounce-back performance after its first loss of the season in beating SIU Edwardsville 90-47 on Friday night.

Cayden Boozer’s 11 points and career-best 10 rebounds, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje’s 11 points and nine boards and Sebastian Wilkins’ 11 points also helped Duke (3-1), which has won each of its three home games by at least 34 points.

Gianni Cobb scored nine points and Jordan Pickett had eight for SIUE (2-3), which shot 3 for 22 on 3-pointers and committed 19 turnovers. The Cougars also absorbed a lopsided defeat earlier this week at Missouri.

Duke, coming off Tuesday night’s 79-73 loss to No. 5 Michigan State in Chicago, produced an 11-0 run and was up 43-20 at halftime.

Foster hit a trio of 3s during Duke’s 25-6 opening burst. But overall the Blue Devils struggled with perimeter shooting for the third time this season, going 9 for 29 from long range.

SIUE was charged with seven fouls less than five minutes into the game. The Cougars were 0 for 7 on first-half 3-point attempts, but they connected on three during the first seven minutes of the second half.

SIUE coach Brian Barone’s father, Tony Barone Sr., played three seasons for Duke in the 1960s and later was an assistant coach with the Blue Devils in the following decade.

Up next

SIU Edwardsville plays Monday at North Dakota

Duke hosts No. 3 Illinois on Tuesday night.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here