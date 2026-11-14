COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored a career-high 28 points and No. 6 Virginia passed its first road test of the season, rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Maryland 87-83 on Friday night.

Thijs De Ridder added 20 points for the Cavaliers (5-0), who have won four straight and 10 of 11 against their former Atlantic Coast Conference rivals, including the last three at Xfinity Center. Maryland hasn't beaten Virginia since March 9, 2014 — the teams’ last meeting before the Terrapins moved to the Big Ten.

De Ridder's 3-pointer with 1:33 left gave Virginia an 85-77 lead and quieted the red-clad crowd. The Cavaliers shot 20 of 26 (76.9%) from the field in the second half and 62.3% overall.

Pharrel Payne scored 20 points, Kaden House added 17 and Mike McNair Jr. had 15 for the Terps (1-2), who led 47-36 at halftime. Virginia had not trailed by more than five at any point this season.

But the Cavaliers chipped away in the second half, powered by Lewis and Chance Mallory, whose 3-pointer with 6:31 left put Virginia ahead 70-69, its first lead since it was 5-4.

Lewis' dunk with 5:07 remaining gave the Cavaliers a 74-72 lead, and De Ridder added a driving layup for a four-point advantage.

Johann Grunloh scored 15 points and Mallory finished with 12.

The Cavaliers were out of rhythm during a choppy, foul-heavy first half as Maryland scored 19 of its first 40 points at the free-throw line. With 9:36 left in the half, Virginia had more turnovers (six) than field goals (five).

Andre Mills electrified the crowd when he rose for a powerful dunk that sent the trailing 7-footer Grunloh tumbling to the floor. And McNair was wide open for a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

But Payne struggled to get consistent touches in the second half as Virginia came back to deny second-year Maryland coach Buzz Williams a much-needed quality win. The Terps went 12-21 in Williams' first season and were coming off a loss to Georgetown that increased fan angst.

Up next

Virginia hosts Old Dominion on Tuesday night.

Maryland hosts Alcorn State on Monday night.

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