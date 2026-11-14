EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jordan Scott injured his right shoulder as No. 5 Michigan State beat Northern Iowa 106-72 on Friday night.

Scott had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists over 11 minutes in the first half and did not play after halftime with his shoulder packed in ice.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo said Scott will have X-rays on his shoulder.

Michigan State plays at No. 11 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Scott was a key player for the Spartans in a 79-73 win over No. 2 Duke earlier in the week. The 6-foot-8 sophomore grabbed nine rebounds, blocked six shots, scored five points and had two steals.

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