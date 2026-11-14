FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Billy Richmond III scored 21 points and led four Arkansas players in double figures as the No. 19 Razorbacks beat Central Arkansas 79-66 on Friday night.

Miikka Muurinen had 11 points, two blocks and three steals for the Razorbacks (3-1). Jeremiah Wilkinson chipped in 14 points and Jordan Smith Jr. scored 12.

The Razorbacks went on a 15-2 run over 5:12 early in the first half to take a quick double-digit lead. Richmond, the team’s only returner from last year, scored seven points in the stretch and 15 of his game-high 21 in the first half.

Central Arkansas (2-2) pulled within six points on a Harrison Beauchamp jumper with 4:22 left after trailing by as many as 18 in the second half. But Wilkinson countered with a 3-pointer at the other end that brought the crowd to its feet and all but sealed the win.

The Bears, who were picked to finish first in the United Athletic Conference preseason poll, were led by Harrison Beauchamp’s 14 points and Luke Moore’s 12.

The Razorbacks scored just 12 bench points on Friday after averaging 28.6 per game.

Smith, a five-star freshman who led the Razorbacks in scoring through their first two games, had been held to just three points on 1-of-8 shooting in Wednesday’s win over Robert Morris, but bounced back, going 5 of 6 from the floor and picking up three steals.

Up next

Central Arkansas: At Oklahoma State on Monday.

Arkansas: Faces Indiana in New York City on Tuesday.

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