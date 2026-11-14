RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. scored 16 points and Ven-Allen Lubin posted a double-double to propel N.C. State to an 81-62 victory over Troy on Friday night.

McNeil buried 5 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers for the Wolfpack (4-0), adding eight rebounds. Lubin sank 4 of 8 shots and 7 of 9 free throws, totaling 15 points, 12 boards and three blocks.

Darius Adams scored all 13 of his points in the first half for N.C. State, while handing out five assists. Preston Edmead pitched in with nine points and seven assists.

Kerrington Kiel led the Trojans (1-3) with 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Donovan Oday had 12 points and reserve Caua Pacheco scored 10.

Adams hit a 3-pointer to start the game as N.C. State never trailed in building a 36-27 advantage.

Adams made 5 of 6 shots before the break, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, while his teammates sank 7 of 21 overall and 2 of 11 from distance.

McNeil hit back-to-back 3-pointers to up the advantage to 44-30 three minutes into the second half and the Wolfpack maintained a double-digit lead over the final 17:44.

N.C. State shot 43% from the floor, made 11 of 33 from beyond the arc and 20 of 24 at the foul line.

Troy shot 34% overall, making 8 of 24 from long range and 14 of 19 free throws.

Up next

Troy: Hosts Cal State Northridge on Tuesday.

N.C. State: Plays Murray State at the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau on Thursday.

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