WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Gicarri Harris scored 23 points, 15 in the second half when Purdue pulled away to defeat Ohio 80-62 on Friday night.

Harris hit 5 of 6 shots, including all three of his 3-point tries, after halftime and the Boilermakers shot 54% from the field in the final 20 minutes.

Purdue led 43-36 early in the second half, then held Ohio to one basket and a few free throws in a six-minute stretch, extending the lead to 56-41 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Bobcats were within 61-51 with seven minutes left, but Purdue soon pushed the margin to 18 points to win going away.

Antione West scored 17 points and C.J. Cox 16 for Purdue (2-2).

Jackson Paveletzke scored 16 points, Javan Simmons 12 and Siebe Ledegen 10 for Ohio (2-1).

The Boilermakers led 37-28 at halftime. They scored 13 points after nine Ohio turnovers in the half, helping them overcome 35% shooting from the field.

The Boilermakers allowed 62 points, just missing out on what would have been their 38th straight win when holding opponents under 60 points.

Up next

Purdue: vs. Lipscomb on Tuesday.

Ohio: vs. Morehead State on Wednesday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here