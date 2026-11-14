NEW YORK (AP) — Abass Bodija’s 23 points helped Fordham defeat LIU 80-58 on Friday.

Bodija added 11 rebounds for the Rams (3-1). Lateef Patrick scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds and four steals. Roor Akhuar shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Justin Johnson finished with 19 points for the Sharks (0-5). LIU also got 13 points and four steals from Jakhi Howard. Vasean Allette finished with nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Fordham took the lead for good with 16:54 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-25 at halftime, with Bodija racking up eight points. Bodija scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Fordham went on to secure a victory, outscoring LIU by 11 points in the second half.

Up next

LIU: hosts St. Thomas on Monday.

Fordham: visits Manhattan on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.