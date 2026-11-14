\u003cdiv>\u003cp>PREP FOOTBALL=\u003c/p>\u003cp>CHSAA Playoffs=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class 3A=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Second Round=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Palisade 49, Fort Morgan 26\u003c/p>\u003cp>Quarterfinal=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class A=\u003c/p>\u003cp>8-Man=\u003c/p>\u003cp>McClave 42, Fowler 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>6-Man=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Granada 47, Cheyenne Wells 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>Idalia 62, Wiley 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>___\u003c/p>\u003cp>Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIEJheXRvQmF5TmV3cy5jb20iLCAiZXZlbnQiOiAibXBfc3Vic2NyaXB0aW9uX2J1dHRvbl9jbGlja19ldmVudCIsICJ1cmwiOiAiaHR0cHM6Ly9iYXl0b2JheW5ld3MuY29tL3N1YnNjcmliZS10b2RheS8iLCAibWVkaWFJZCI6IDE3MzMwODksICJ0aXRsZSI6ICJGcmlkYXkncyBTY29yZXMifQ==" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>