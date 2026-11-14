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Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Garnet Valley 42, West Chester Henderson 7
Malvern Prep 45, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 10
Martin Luther King High School 25, Mastery North Charter 6
North Star 16, Berlin-Brothersvalley 7
Northwestern Lehigh 57, Executive 18
Philadelphia West Catholic 42, Bristol 0
Pottsgrove 16, Pope John Paul II 7
West York 44, Conrad Weiser 0
PIAA Playoffs=
District 2=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Dallas 14, Wallenpaupack Area High School 6
North Pocono 42, Valley View 0
District 3=
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Annville-Cleona 21, Schuylkill Valley 14
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Northern York 21, Ephrata 7
Solanco 42, Conestoga Valley 12
Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 8
District 4=
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Line Mountain 35, Muncy 0
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Southern Columbia 21, Troy 14
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Mount Carmel Area High School 41, Montoursville 7
WPIAL District 7=
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
North Hills 28, West Allegheny 0
Penn-Trafford 30, Thomas Jefferson 0
WPIAL District 11=
Class 1A=
Championship=
Williams Valley 40, Tri-Valley 7
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Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/