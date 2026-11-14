GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon scored 16 points, Thomas Haugh added 15 and No. 1 Florida overwhelmed Merrimack 83-54 on Friday night.

Rueben Chinyelu (12 points) and Alex Lloyd (11) also scored in double figures for the Gators, who played Merrimack for the third time in four years. Lloyd made his first career start.

Florida, a 37 1/2-point favorite, dominated as expected on the boards and in the paint. Coach Todd Golden’s team outrebounded the Warriors (1-3) by 22 and outscored them 36-16 down low.

The Gators (4-0) played without point guard Boogie Fland, who sat out with a sore right shoulder he injured at Florida State on Tuesday.

Lloyd, who played just seven minutes in three games, got the nod and enjoyed a career night. The sophomore from Miami hit 4 of 7 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and added two rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Fland is expected to return next week when Florida plays three games over three days in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The Gators closed the first half with a 13-3 run that opened up a 17-point lead. Chinyelu was a handful during the spurt, scoring on two dunks. He also made two reverse layups in the opening 20 minutes.

AJ Lesburt Jr. led the Warriors with 16 points, with 12 of those coming from behind the 3-point line.

Up next

Merrimack: Hosts Boston University on Wednesday.

Florida: Opens the Players Era Festival against Notre Dame on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here