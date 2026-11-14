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American Football
Friday's Scores
11 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
UIL Class 1A 6-Man Division I=
Region II Bi-District=
Borden County 48, Lenorah Grady 0
Region IV Bi-District=
Oglesby 54, Knippa 8
UIL Class 1A 6-Man Division II=
Region IV Bi-District=
Ladonia Fannindel 61, Three Way 59
Mount Calm 64, Iredell 14
UIL Class 2A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Spearman 64, Farwell 33
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Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/