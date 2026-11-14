CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jaland Lowe had 21 points and five assists, Vince Iwuchukwu added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Georgetown blew a 19-point lead before the Hoyas beat Clemson 85-78 on Friday night.

Elmarko Jackson had 17 points for Georgetown (4-0) and Josiah Parker scored 11.

Ace Buckner led Clemson with 20 points, Cole Certa scored 14 and Liutauras Lelevicius 10.

The Hoyas scored 18 consecutive points to take a 16-point lead with 9:34 left in the first half and Jackson's 3-pointer about 3 1/2 minutes later gave Georgetown its biggest lead at 41-22.

After Lowe made a layup 43 seconds into the second half to push the lead to 15 points, Clemson (3-1) scored 16 of the next 21 to make it 54-50 with 13:18 left in the game.

Certa made layup with 6:23 to play that made gave the Tigers a 66-64 advantage before Jackson score eight points in a 10-1 run and Lowe scored nine points in the final 2:34 to seal it.

Georgetown is 4-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season when it started 8-0. The Hoyas finished 15-15 that season.

Up next

Georgetown: Hosts Navy on Wednesday.

Clemson: Hosts The Citadel on Monday.

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