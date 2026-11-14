INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Katerina Siniakova has clinched her record sixth year-end finish as the world's top-ranked doubles player on the WTA Tour.

She will have held the top spot for 209 weeks as of Monday, leaving her second all-time behind Hall of Famer and fellow Czech Republic native Martina Navratilova, who was No. 1 for 237 weeks.

Siniakova has a 54-8 match record this year, including titles at the French and U.S. opens with Taylor Townsend. She's won a Tour-leading seven doubles titles, five with Townsend and two with Zhang Shuai. Siniakova won four WTA 1000 tournaments, including the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and Miami.

She and Townsend are competing in the WTA Finals at Indian Wells this weekend. Siniakova was presented with the year-end world No. 1 doubles trophy on Friday.

“It's a testament to the hard work, dedication and consistency behind every season,” she said. "I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey, and motivated to keep pushing for more.”

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