TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik had 17 points and eight rebounds, Kam Taylor scored 14 and Florida State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-60 on Friday.

Anthony Robinson II added 10 points and Alex Steen had 10 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (3-1), which was coming off an 81-72 loss to No. 1 Florida on Tuesday.

Desmond Kent Jr. led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-2) with 13 points and Beau Billingsley, who picked up his fourth personal foul about 5 minutes after halftime, scored nine of his 11 in the first half.

Brandon Bass Jr. and Shon Abaev made back-to-back layups after Islanders turnovers before a steal by Abaev led to a Rancik dunk, and Taylor took a steal for a layup that capped an 11-3 spurt, giving Florida State a 14-point lead late in the first half.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

FSU shot just 37% (23 of 62) from the field, 2 of 21 (9%) from 3-point range, but outscored the Islanders 36-9 from the free-throw line. The Seminoles had a 58-25 rebounding edge, 33-17 on the offensive glass.

The Islanders were whistled for 31 fouls which led to 45 Florida State free-throw attempts. Texas A&M-CC made 9 of 17 (53%) from the foul line.

Up next

TAMUCC: Plays Tuesday at Rice.

Florida State: Hosts Ball State on Tuesday.

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