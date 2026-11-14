CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Brent Bland scored 26 points in 20 minutes off the bench, making a career-high eight 3-pointers for No. 17 Miami in a 94-52 victory over North Alabama on Friday.

Fellow reserve Nick Dorn added 18 points, all on 3s, and Shelton Henderson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (3-1).

Miami went 20 of 47 (43%) on 3-pointers, breaking the previous school record of 18 set against Coppin State on Dec. 21, 2019. Bland shot 8 of 13 from long range and Dorn was 6 for 12.

Malik Reneau, Miami’s leading scorer last season, was held without a point. He exited midway through the first half with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.

Dante Allen had 12 assists and six rebounds off the bench to go with seven points. Miami finished with 27 assists and outscored the Lions 19-9 on fast-break points.

The Hurricanes, who made 14 3-pointers over their first three games, had 13 in the first half against North Alabama (2-2) for a 54-26 lead at the break.

Bland, a fifth-year graduate transfer from Saint Peter's, made his first five 3s during a 22-2 run midway through the first half that broke it open for Miami. Dorn’s 3-pointer with 5:54 remaining capped the surge and put the Hurricanes ahead 38-16.

Allen’s two free throws early in the second gave the Hurricanes their first 30-point lead at 61-30. Bland’s layup with 5:22 left stretched it to 83-36.

North Alabama had a scoring drought of more than eight minutes that ended with Drey Carter’s layup with 4:19 left.

Cortez Graham-Howard scored 10 points for the Lions.

It was the first meeting between the schools and a homecoming of sorts for North Alabama coach Tony Pujol, who grew up in Miami. Pujol began his coaching career at the high school level in his hometown, where he won three state championships.

Up next

North Alabama hosts Fisk on Monday.

Miami hosts Rider on Tuesday.

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