PARIS (AP) — France upset world champion South Africa 21-19 in a thriller between the Nations Championship rugby leaders that exceeded the hype on Friday night.

The Springboks started the match as the overwhelming favorite — unbeaten in the new competition, unbeaten against France at its national stadium for 21 years — but never led an epic heavyweight showdown.

Superbly conducted by halves Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu — tagged “icons" by coach Fabien Galthié — a heavily depleted France shot out to 14-0 and 21-7 by halftime and held on without scoring in a nerve-shredding second half despite three yellow cards and an outclassed scrum.

The match was considered a potential preview of the final at Twickenham in two weeks, but while France looks set to get there representing the northern hemisphere, South Africa may not make it.

The Springboks will be overtaken atop the southern hemisphere standings and lose its No. 1 world ranking if undefeated New Zealand beats Wales on Saturday, as expected.

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