MADRID (AP) — Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has been suspended for 12 games after he received a red card for a reckless on-field collision with Jesús de Miguel that resulted in the death of the Tenerife striker.

The Spanish soccer federation’s disciplinary committee issued the suspension for Owono on Friday, 10 days after De Miguel died a day after his clash with Owono.

The disciplinary committee said Owono used “excessive force” in the collision.

De Miguel was chasing a high ball in midfield when he was struck in the chest by Owono, who rushed far outside his area, near the end of the Nov. 2 match in Tenerife. The 30-year-old De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest following the collision. He died the next day.

Owono issued a statement through his club offering his condolences to De Miguel’s family.

Spanish police opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation, though prosecutors have said that criminal proceedings are unlikely.

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