SALISBURY — The Maryland State Boychoir returns Sunday, Nov. 15, as guest choir for the 10:30 a.m. worship service at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in downtown Salisbury.

Afterward, the ensemble will perform an extended choral postlude. Admission is free and the public is invited.

According to the Very Rev. David Michaud, St. Peter’s rector, the visiting choristers will sing selections from the "Canterbury Mass" by Anthony Piccolo and also lead in hymn singing during worship.

The MSB is one of the nation's premier choral programs, said Michaud, inspiring boys and young men through exceptional musical training, performance opportunities and character development. For nearly four decades, MSB has enriched audiences locally, nationally and internationally through artistic excellence and a commitment to lifelong learning, he added.

All donations, including cash and checks made out to the Maryland State Boychoir, will be given to the choir for its mission.

MSB has a strong reputation statewide and nationally, garnering praise from notable conductors and professional musicians. It performs over 75 times each season in Maryland and neighboring states. National and international tours have taken it to 47 states and 16 countries. The choir embraces a wide repertoire, from Gregorian chant to contemporary song.

MSB has performed at the Kennedy Center, White House, the National Cathedral, St. Patrick’s cathedrals in New York City and Dublin, St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, and the Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, among others.

As Maryland’s official “Goodwill Ambassadors,” the Baltimore-based boychoir continues an ancient music tradition, long popular in Europe as well as the Americas.

The church is located at 115 St. Peter’s St. Surrounding Sunday parking is free. Visit stpeterschurch.net for more information.