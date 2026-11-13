The Commanders still have a long way to go. But they're still in the playoff mix, and that's all they could've asked for after Thursday's win over the Giants.

Washington (3-5-1) is now two games behind NFC East-leading New York (5-3-1), which keeps the Commanders in the playoff chase for at least another week. Had they lost, they would've been four games down for the division lead with eight games left, which almost certainly would've ended all realistic chances of a playoff appearance.

Now, they hope, the season's momentum has swung back in their favor.

“It means everything," tight end Ben Sinnott said after the game. "The highs and lows of this year and just trusting that we have the team and that constant battle in your mind. Whatever everybody else is saying, we don’t worry about that. Just take one day at a time, put in the work, know what we have and show up on a Sunday. I guess on Thursday now.”

With a five-game stretch before Christmas that includes the Bengals, Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Falcons, the Commanders have kept themselves alive in the playoff hunt.

“I mean, it was a big win," linebacker Sonny Styles said. "But this win isn’t going to turn the whole season. We’ve got to keep pushing and keep going and keep getting better and winning a lot more games.”

The late comeback, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, certainly spurred thoughts of the dramatic 2024 season — Washington's last trip to the postseason.

If the Commanders want to make it to the playoffs again, the end of the regular season will have to look similar to the way Thursday night did.

“One word: resiliency," defensive end Deatrich Wise said of the team's play against the Giants. "That’s what we had going into this fourth quarter. There was a lot of ups and downs, but we stayed focus. We were unfazed throughout the whole thing. Every opportunity that came our way, we conquered it and then we moved into the next challenge.”

What’s working

The kicking game. Rookie kicker Drew Stevens made all four of his kicks on Thursday, three of which were extra points. He is 17 of 20 on field-goal attempts this season, with his misses all coming from 50-plus yards. He has made 15 of 18 extra-point attempts. In a season that has had a bevy of issues related to game management situations, Stevens has been a pleasant addition.

What needs help

The rushing attack. Rachaad White had a few nice runs but totaled just 47 yards on 11 carries — with an 18-yard rush in that mix. Daniels had 28 yards on 11 attempts, while Austin Ekeler had 26 yards on nine rushes. As the Commanders continue playing without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is out for the season, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has been out for four games, they'll need skill position players to step up.

Stock up

Sinnott. The third-year tight end had four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Before Thursday, he had just one catch for 6 yards this season. The touchdown against New York was just the third of his NFL career.

Stock down

Left tackle Brandon Coleman. He committed two penalties, including another false start, against the Giants on Thursday night. Playing in place of an injured Laremy Tunsil, Coleman has had an up and down season — and pre-snap penalties have plagued the Commanders since Week 1.

Injury report

Tight end Chig Okonkwo left in the second quarter with a back injury, though he returned after halftime. Center Lucas Patrick missed the game with a concussion, and tight end Colson Yankoff was out with a knee injury. While the team won't practice until next week, the team will have a longer break to get ready for long break between games.

Key number

42 — Years since Washington last went unbeaten against New York in six consecutive games, a streak from 1981-84. The current streak includes the tie on Oct. 11.

Up next

Commanders host the Bengals on Monday, Nov. 23.

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AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

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