BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed C Johni Broome to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Elijah Hughes to a three-year contract extension.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Cameron Thomas to a three-year contract extension. Signed CB C.J. Henderson to a two-year contract. extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB Dare Ogunbowale.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Gavin Brindley from Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Kyle Burroughs from Texas (AHL). Activated D Luke Krys from injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Anton Silaev from Utica (AHL). Placed D Johnathan Kovacevic on injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Jackson Parsons to Belleville (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Henry Thrun from Manitoba (AHL). Placed D Dylan DeMelo on injured reserve.

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