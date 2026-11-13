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Friday's Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed C Johni Broome to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Elijah Hughes to a three-year contract extension.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Cameron Thomas to a three-year contract extension. Signed CB C.J. Henderson to a two-year contract. extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB Dare Ogunbowale.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Gavin Brindley from Colorado (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Kyle Burroughs from Texas (AHL). Activated D Luke Krys from injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Anton Silaev from Utica (AHL). Placed D Johnathan Kovacevic on injured reserve.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Jackson Parsons to Belleville (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Henry Thrun from Manitoba (AHL). Placed D Dylan DeMelo on injured reserve.
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