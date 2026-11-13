Here are the AP’s top sports stories that have moved or are planned to move today. All times U.S. Eastern. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit AP Newsroom’s Coverage Plan. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

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UPCOMING

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FBN--RAVENS-BRISSETT

DESCRIPTION: Jacoby Brissett tries to rescue the Ravens after their top two quarterbacks went on injured reserve. Jacoby Brissett is Baltimore’s fourth starting quarterbacks in four weeks. His job is to keep the Ravens’ postseason hopes afloat with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injured. 600 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/13/2026 5:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBN--COWBOYS-DISCIPLINE PROBLEM

DESCRIPTION: Do the Dallas Cowboys have a discipline problem? By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. FRISCO, Texas — DeMarvion Overshown’s penalty for celebrating a turnover on the field in street clothes in a victory at Indianapolis gave the look of Dallas being an undisciplined team. The Cowboys would like to believe otherwise. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon.

UPCOMING: By 11/13/2026 5:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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GLF--LPGA TOUR

DESCRIPTION: Nelly Korda was two shots behind going into Friday at The Annika. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. Upcoming: 500 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/13/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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GLF--AUSTIN CHAMPIONSHIP

DESCRIPTION: Second round coverage of the PGA Tour’s new Austin Championship. Upcoming: 500 words.

UPCOMING: By 11/13/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FIG--SKATE AMERICA

DESCRIPTION: Ilia Malinin makes his season debut when Skate America begins with the men’s and pairs short programs in Everett, Washington. By Dave Skretta. 600 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/13/2026 11:00 p.m. EST, Text

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NEW AND DEVELOPING

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FBN--PATRIOTS-MUNICH

Vrabel says injured Patriots stars Brown and Stevenson doing ‘pretty good’ ahead of Munich game

SUMMARY: New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have looked “pretty good” in practice before both players were listed as questionable against the Detroit Lions in Munich. Brown is dealing with ankle and knee issues. Stevenson is trying to overcome a knee injury in time for Sunday’s game. Speaking to the media at Bayern Munich’s facilities before practice, Vrabel was asked to gauge Brown and Stevenson’s progress. He said: “Based on yesterday I think pretty good. Again, still have to go through today and see where that goes.”

WORDS: 635 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 1:43 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:5ff1a98b460a7596d3d04756030bd43d&mediaType=text

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SOC--MAN UNITED-POCHETTINO

Man United hires Mauricio Pochettino, who tearfully leaves US job to revive former power

SUMMARY: Mauricio Pochettino has been hired as Manchester United’s head coach, agreeing to leave his job with the U.S. national team to take on the challenge of reviving the fortunes of English soccer’s once dominant force. Just three months after announcing a contract to lead the Americans through the 2030 World Cup, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Pochettino will depart next next week for Old Trafford. The 20-time English champion is in the relegation zone after 10 games of the Premier League season. He will become United’s eighth permanent coach or manager since club great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

WORDS: 1027 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 1:38 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:5f28d4506d3e200759024745237e6fd0&mediaType=text

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MMA--UFC 344-PREVIEW

Josh Hokit is uncouth and prone to popping off at the wrong time. He might be the next UFC champ

SUMMARY: Josh Hokit might have a second career as a vulgar comic, but he’s not particularly funny. Before his fights, Hokit has opened with stand-up routines that barely draw a chuckle. He marred a successful event in June on the White House lawn with an unfounded attack based on a conspiracy theory. Hokit fights Saturday against heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at Madison Square Garden. A victory would make Hokit one of the most polarizing champions in recent history. Gane says that beyond Hokit’s antics is an accomplished wrestler and knockout artist. Amanda Nunes also returns from retirement to fight Kayla Harrison.

WORDS: 1008 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 1:01 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:1f62365b27936047c2aa566635dcaee6&mediaType=text

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HKN--PANTHERS-DADS TRIP

Panthers set for annual Dads’ Trip weekend, taking dads to St. Louis and Dallas

SUMMARY: There were 19,151 people in the seats at Amerant Bank Arena to watch the Florida Panthers rally from three goals down and beat the Detroit Red Wings. About a dozen of those people might have been a bit prouder than the rest. The Panthers’ annual Dads’ Trip — just like it sounds, the road trip where fathers of players come along for the ride — is this weekend, with the team flying to St. Louis on Friday, playing the Blues there on Saturday, then heading to Dallas for a game on Sunday. The Panthers have been doing these trips since 2017 and some teams have been making them since the late 1990s.

WORDS: 506 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 1:00 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:1b1b873abf1b1fa37cf4050738b01b96&mediaType=text

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BBO--ASTROS-AUSMUS

Brad Ausmus missed out on the Astros GM job before landing in the dugout

SUMMARY: When Brad Ausmus came to Houston late last month to interview to be the Astros’ general manager, he left convinced that he wouldn’t get that job. But he also had a pretty good feeling that he had a shot to be the team’s next manager. And after a four-hour interview with Randy Flores, who owner Jim Crane chose as GM, Ausmus emerged as the man for the job, bringing him back to the city where he starred as a player. Ausmus was introduced as the 21st manager of the Astros on Friday, taking over the job left vacant when Joe Espada’s contract wasn’t renewed after three seasons.

WORDS: 778 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 12:47 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:3c041514a9fb7ced54b236feb7784461&mediaType=text

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FBN--ON FOOTBALL-HARBAUGHS

Harbaugh brothers are similar men on much different paths this season

SUMMARY: Jim Harbaugh has helped his brother’s team win more games this season than his own. John Harbaugh is 5-3-1 in his first season with the New York Giants, including 2-1 with J.J. McCarthy as his starting quarterback. Despite a disappointing 24-21 loss at home to Washington on Thursday night, the Giants lead the NFC East. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh is 0-8 in his third season with the Los Angeles Chargers and one loss away from his first losing season in seven years as a head coach in the NFL.

WORDS: 1047 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 12:46 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:24e28569d4a65855c113118afa042e26&mediaType=text

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SOC--MAN UNITED-POCHETTINO-BACKSTORY

Inside Manchester United’s move to poach Mauricio Pochettino from the US national team

SUMMARY: In the end it came down to a choice of one. From the moment Manchester United was aware of Mauricio Pochettino’s availability he stood alone the only candidate as the troubled Premier League club went in search of a new coach. United’s hierarchy had assumed Pochettino, like Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, was out of reach. Emery also has big admirers at United after transforming Villa from a relegation-threatened team to a serial Champions League challenger, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to protect relationships. But the Spaniard, under contract and without a release clause, was simply not an option.

WORDS: 1035 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 12:34 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:86cc9e8dc26179c8dfd06561a7c5cff9&mediaType=text

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HKN--NHL-FINLAND

NHL indicates Finland’s block on Russian athletes could affect future games there

SUMMARY: The NHL has told The Associated Press it will consider Finland’s plans to prevent Russian athletes entering the country when deciding whether to stage more regular-season games there in future. Finland and Norway both announced plans to refuse entry to Russian athletes Thursday, the same day as the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken played the first of two NHL regular-season games in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, this week. The Finnish restrictions take effect from next week, after the NHL games.

WORDS: 408 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 11:13 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:e967e7e299211f02e7ca096daeee55a7&mediaType=text

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FBN--RAVENS-JACKSON

Ravens coach says Lamar Jackson’s injury typically requires a 6-10 week healing period

SUMMARY: Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter says quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from a broken and dislocated thumb — and that it typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal from that type of injury. Jackson was hurt in Week 8 against Buffalo. This was the first time Minter and the Ravens offered any real detail on the injury. The update came in the form of a statement on social media, and Minter cautioned that timelines are difficult to predict. Baltimore hosts the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

WORDS: 220 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 11:06 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:0e9c9e14cde8d2f2dbdbe6a7ee48e4d5&mediaType=text

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ENT--FBN-THE BACHELOR

Meet the new ‘Bachelor,’ a quarterback for the Washington Commanders

SUMMARY: ABC has announced that Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will be the next lead on “The Bachelor.” The 30th season of the reality dating show premieres March 21. The 27-year-old Hartman appeared on “Good Morning America” on Friday to discuss his new role. He joked about the challenge of dating 30 women at once. Hartman follows in the footsteps of other NFL players who have starred on the show. This move breaks from the usual casting of past contestants. The network did that with Taylor Frankie Paul on “The Bachelorette,” but that season ended up scrubbed. The franchise has been on hiatus since summer 2025’s “Bachelor in Paradise.”

WORDS: 410 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 10:53 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:273675cb0aa88b99241d9a916d1ce7a5&mediaType=text

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GLF--WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

McIlroy shares lead with Hatton at season-ending World Tour Championship on European tour

SUMMARY: Rory McIlroy has recovered from a back-nine wobble to birdie No. 18 and share the 36-hole lead at the season-ending World Tour Championship. It left him well-placed to win a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai golf title. McIlroy birdied four of his first 10 holes in the second round and was blemish-free until making three bogeys in a tough six-hole stretch from No. 12 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The world No. 2 regained his composure to reach the green in two at the par-5 18th and roll in a 6-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 70. He joined Tyrrell Hatton (69) on 5-under par for the week and was four shots ahead of Race to Dubai rival Eugenio Chacarra.

WORDS: 738 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 8:40 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:e039b32aebd87c17dacefe51eadb4801&mediaType=text

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