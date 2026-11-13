With one event remaining, the 2026 regular-season champion enters Pomona with a 39-point lead and a shot at his fifth Funny Car world title; American Rebel's TSR partnership began during his 2023 championship season.

American Rebel Light Beer Is Ready to Celebrate as Top Fuel Standout and True American Rebel Leah Pruett Aims to "Finish the Job" at Pomona - Finish Leah Finish!

POMONA, CA, PROVO, UT, AND NASHVLLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), through American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - is taking its "Win Hagan Win!" rally to the season finale as Matt Hagan pursues a historic fifth NHRA Funny Car world championship. With one event remaining, the four-time world champion and 2026 regular-season champion enters this weekend's In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip with a 39-point lead over Jordan Vandergriff.

American Rebel first partnered with Hagan and Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in August 2023, announcing a multiyear agreement that included selected primary sponsorships and associate support. That November, Hagan captured his fourth Funny Car world championship at Pomona. Now, that continuing relationship connects American Rebel Light Beer with his pursuit of number five.

"American Rebel joined the TSR family in 2023, the year Matt won his fourth world championship. Now we're behind him as he goes after number five," said Andy Ross, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "Matt is a true American Rebel. He has earned this opportunity, and we're ready to cheer him on and raise a cold American Rebel Light Beer with fans who love racing and love the USA. Win Hagan Win! Win Rebel Win!"

Matt Hagan - Four World Titles. One Race Remaining. The Chase for Five.

A fifth world title would move Hagan ahead of Kenny Bernstein and Don Prudhomme into sole possession of second place on the all-time Funny Car championship list, behind only John Force.

Hagan's 2026 campaign includes four event victories and seven final-round appearances, highlighted by his 59th career Funny Car victory at Rockingham and a runner-up finish in Dallas. He returns to Pomona with eight event wins at the track, including three NHRA Finals victories and five Winternationals titles. In April, he defeated Ron Capps there to win NHRA's 1,000th Funny Car event.

"We're here, we're racing, and we've got a shot," Hagan said. "I think that's all you can really hope for: to just have a real shot at this championship."

A Season of Racing and National Brand Exposure for American Rebel

American Rebel's 2026 program combines selected primary sponsorships, associate branding, national television coverage, digital content and trackside fan engagement. The November 12-15 finale also brings a chance to cheer for Top Fuel standout Leah Pruett and toast TSR owner Tony Stewart's Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award.

At Brainerd on August 23, Hagan drove the American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car to victory and moved into the points lead. At Seattle on July 26, Pruett took the American Rebel Light Beer Top Fuel dragster to the final round, bringing the branded car into the closing showdown of a nationally televised event.

The scale of the opportunity was especially clear at October's Midwest Nationals, where Hagan reached the semifinals in the American Rebel Light Beer Funny Car. According to World Wide Technology Raceway, FOX's Sunday race telecast averaged 1.896 million viewers and peaked at 3.247 million, following a sold-out Saturday at the track. That weekend put American Rebel's primary-branded Funny Car into a major NHRA broadcast event with a national audience reaching into the millions.

Those moments give the Company a continuing story to share with adult consumers, distributors, retailers and hospitality accounts. American Rebel's objective is to turn recognition of its race-car branding into recognition of the beer itself - and give fans a reason to ask for American Rebel Light Beer wherever they gather to watch and celebrate.

"When Matt wins with American Rebel Light Beer on the car, or Leah takes our branded dragster to the final round, our beer becomes part of a moment fans remember," Ross added. "We have built this relationship over multiple seasons because the fit is real. Matt and Leah compete with conviction and live life on their own terms. That is the American Rebel attitude, and it belongs on our cans and in our brand."

Leah Pruett Is Ready to Finish the Job - Finish Leah Finish!

Pruett arrives at her home track following a runner-up finish in Las Vegas and a comeback season that included her 13th career Top Fuel victory at the New England Nationals - her first win since becoming a mother. She returned to full-time competition in 2026 after two seasons away and has announced plans to step back from full-time driving in 2027 to focus on her family.

Her focus for Pomona is clear: "finish the job." In pre-race comments published by Dragzine, Pruett explained that she wants to win the World Finals after finishing runner-up in her previous appearance at the event. American Rebel is cheering for a winning finish to a season that has shown her competitive drive and commitment to family.

"A Top Fuel driver and a mom - how much more American Rebel can you get?" Ross said. "Leah has the courage to chase a win at more than 300 miles an hour and the strength to make her own decisions about racing and family. We respect that, we celebrate that, and we want to see her finish this season in the winner's circle."

Cheers to TSR Team Owner Tony Stewart

American Rebel also raises a cold American Rebel Light Beer to TSR team owner Tony Stewart, who recently received the Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award from the Petersen Automotive Museum during the 2026 SEMA Industry Honors at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The award recognizes lasting contributions to the automotive industry and motorsports and places Stewart among past honorees including Wally Parks, Carroll Shelby and Richard Petty.

With three NASCAR Cup championships, an IndyCar title, USAC championships and victories in NHRA Top Fuel, Stewart has built a racing legacy across disciplines. Through his race teams and his ownership of Eldora Speedway, he has also helped create opportunities for drivers, crews and fans.

"Tony Stewart has always embodied the American Rebel spirit. He has made his own way through this sport, won at the highest levels and kept taking on the next challenge," Ross said. "This is a well-deserved honor for a man who has given so much to racing. We're proud to be part of the TSR family, and we're raising a cold American Rebel Light Beer to him. Cheers to Tony Stewart!"

Stewart's recognition adds another reason to celebrate ahead of Pomona. Hagan delivered TSR's first NHRA world championship in 2023; a fifth world title for Hagan this weekend would also give TSR its second.

Tune In to the NHRA Finals and Raise an American Rebel Light Beer for Matt and Leah

American Rebel invites fans 21 and older to stock the cooler, gather with fellow racing fans and cheer for Hagan, Pruett and TSR as NHRA's 75th anniversary season reaches its finale. From the grandstands to watch parties across the country, America's Patriotic Beer is ready to toast the racers, the fans and the American Rebel spirit. Cheers to Tony Stewart.

FS1 is scheduled to carry qualifying coverage Sunday, November 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern, followed by finals coverage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. Additional FS1 and FS2 replays extend the opportunity to follow the action. Visit NHRA's television schedule for current listings; broadcast times are subject to change.

Find product information and the beer locator at AmericanRebelBeer.com, and ask your local retailer or favorite bar for American Rebel Light Beer.

WIN HAGAN WIN! FINISH LEAH FINISH! WIN REBEL WIN!

American Rebel Light Beer. America's Patriotic Beer. Be a Rebel. Put a Can in Your Hand.

For adults 21 and older. Enjoy responsibly. Never drink and drive.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager with a crisp, refreshing taste and a proudly American identity. The brand connects with adult consumers through motorsports, music, sports and the occasions that bring Americans together. American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. Visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

About American Rebel Holdings

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), American Rebel "America's Patriotic Brand" whose businesses include American Rebel Light Beer and Champion Safe. The Company's brands serve consumers who value American pride, independence and personal responsibility. Learn more www.americanrebel.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations about race and championship outcomes, sponsorship exposure, consumer awareness, distribution opportunities and the growth of American Rebel Light Beer. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and involve risks that may cause actual results to differ materially. Risks include driver and team performance; mechanical failures, accidents and injuries; weather, event and broadcast changes; sponsorship arrangements; product availability; consumer demand; competition; distributor and retailer execution; production and supply-chain constraints; alcohol regulation; the Company's operating losses, indebtedness, liquidity and financing needs; and the risks described in the Company's SEC filings, including its latest Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

Race results and standings reflect information entering the Pomona finale. Television audience figures refer to the complete Midwest Nationals race telecast. Sponsorship positions vary by event. Marketing exposure and racing success do not guarantee increased sales, profitability or shareholder returns. Forward-looking statements speak only as of this release's date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as required by law.

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info@americanrebel.com

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SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings