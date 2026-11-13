Joseph D Romansky, formally of Airmont, New York and recently of Harrington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2026. He was predeceased by his first wife of 37 years JoAnn "Vicki" Romansky and his second wife of 20-years Susan Bickert Romansky. He is survived by his only son David Romansky and daughter-in-law Nancy Ryan-Romansky of Rivervale NJ, Grandfather of Caitlin and Alison Romansky.

He was born and raised in Spring Valley, New York, a graduate of Spring Valley High School, until leaving home for service with the US Navy where he was part of the "Sea Bees", construction battalion. He married his first wife while in the service and settling in Airmont, NY afterwards to make his home and raise his family up until retirement when he relocated to Harrington Delaware.

During his working years he was a talented auto body technician whose occupation brought him into his hobby of antique car restoration where he enjoyed the comradery and made friends of other like-minded individuals in local car clubs in both NY/NJ and Delaware. During his retirement in Delaware, he became involved with the Lions Club and Freemasons, where he became a 3rdDegree Master Mason. He enjoyed his membership and involvement with Reformation Lutheran Church of Milford Delaware

He leaves behind many friends in both New York and Delaware who will miss him dearly, always speaking of him as a kind gentle soul who would help anyone and cherished all his personal relationships.

Joseph's remains will be entombed in a memorial wall at his church, following a memorial service that will be announced in the new year for this coming spring.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in his name to either:

Reformation Lutheran Church, 613 Lakeview Ave, Milford, DE 19963

American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741