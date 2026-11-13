SAN FRANCISCO, CA, November 13, 2026 (EZ Newswire) -- YouArt, an AI-powered creative platform backed by Y Combinator, announces the launch of YouArt Desktop App, a new AI video agent for Mac and PC that works directly with local project files, professional creative applications, and team feedback. Unlike AI video generators that focus on producing individual clips, YouArt Desktop App can understand existing projects, operate editing software, and carry out production tasks from initial research to final export.

From Client Feedback to Finished Revision

When a client sends feedback through Slack or Gmail, YouArt Desktop App can bring it directly into the project canvas as a comment pinned to the relevant shot, frame, or creative element. The agent then uses that feedback to make the requested changes, while the creator reviews the revisions and decides what to keep.

The canvas stores project materials, including footage, scripts, brand assets, and generated clips, along with comments and version history. This gives creators and the agent a shared view of the project, keeping feedback, assets, and revisions connected throughout production.

An AI Agent That Works Inside Professional Editing Software

Beyond organizing project materials and feedback, YouArt Desktop App can carry out production tasks directly in professional creative applications. With the user's permission, the agent can operate Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, CapCut, and Blender by navigating menus, clicking, and entering commands. Creators can continue using their existing projects, templates, and plugins without switching to a new editing environment.

For example, when creating a product launch video, a marketing team can use YouArt Desktop App to turn existing product assets and brand materials into a storyboard, visuals, and motion graphics. The agent can generate animations directly within YouArt Desktop App and export them to After Effects for further refinement, while the team reviews the work and makes final adjustments.

Reusable agent skills also support specialized tasks such as story development, shot planning, commercial video production, and motion design, helping creators apply established workflows to new projects.

YouArt Desktop App also supports Chat to Edit, allowing creators to refine videos through natural-language instructions. A user can select an element and request changes such as "use our brand blue" or "hold this title for one more second." The agent applies targeted revisions while preserving the rest of the project, and manual timeline controls remain available for precise adjustments.

YouArt Desktop App also includes built-in browser tabs for researching ideas, gathering references, and using web-based tools. Users can see when the agent is operating a page and take control at any time.

Smart Routing: Always the Lowest Price for the Selected Model

Traditional AI creative platforms often bundle model access into their own pricing, making it difficult for creators to see individual model costs or compare prices across providers. YouArt Desktop App takes a different approach by allowing creators to bring their own API keys and connect to third-party providers, including Higgsfield, fal, and BytePlus. Its smart routing system compares provider prices and automatically selects the lowest-priced option for the chosen model.

Alongside its built-in models, YouArt Desktop App supports video and image generation, voiceovers, music, lip sync, and avatars within the same workflow, including ElevenLabs v3 for voiceovers and Suno for original music.

YouArt Desktop App offers Seedance 2.5 video generation at 720p for $0.208 per second on a pay-as-you-go basis, approximately 56% less than fal and 55% less than Higgsfield, based on the company's pricing comparison. The rate drops to $0.138 per second with the YouArt Max yearly plan, offering savings of up to 71% compared with fal.

A Creative Team for Social Content, Feature Launches, and Film Projects

For social media marketers, YouArt Desktop App can research trending videos, analyze their hooks, pacing, and structure, and help create original content using a brand's own assets. Its AutoClip workflow can also turn long-form footage into short clips with captions and platform-specific formatting, ready for publishing or scheduling.

For feature launches, marketing teams can use YouArt Desktop App to turn product documentation, pitch decks, and brand assets into storyboards, product demonstrations, and promotional videos. The agent helps develop visuals and motion graphics, while creators review the work and refine the final video.

For film projects, YouArt Desktop App supports script development, storyboarding, consistent characters, scene generation, and collaborative editing. By assisting across production stages, the agent can take on tasks typically handled by a creative team, helping filmmakers bring ideas from concept to completion.

To learn more about YouArt Desktop App, visit youart.ai.

About YouArt

YouArt is an AI-powered creative platform developing next-generation video agents for creators, filmmakers, marketers, and businesses. Backed by Y Combinator, the company combines advanced AI models and creative tools to support storytelling, video production, and commercial content creation. With a mission to democratize creativity, YouArt aims to make professional video production more accessible, efficient, and scalable. For more information, visit youart.ai.

Disclaimer & Pricing Methodology

Pricing comparisons for Seedance 2.5 (720p) are based on publicly listed pay-as-you-go rates on fal and Higgsfield as of November 2026 and are subject to change without notice. Maximum savings of up to 71% reflect effective per-second rates under the YouArt Max annual subscription plan. Third-party API routing requires active user accounts or API keys and is subject to each provider's terms of service and availability. All product names, logos, and brands — including Adobe, After Effects, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, CapCut, Blender, Slack, Gmail, ElevenLabs, and Suno — are property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only; their mention does not imply endorsement or affiliation.

Media Contact

Harry Zheng

harry@youart.ai

###

SOURCE: YouArt

https://eznewswire.com/newsroom/youart-launches-desktop-app-ai-video-agent