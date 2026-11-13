Here are the AP's top stories and promotable content. All times U.S. Eastern. For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit AP Newsroom’s Coverage Plan.

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NATIONAL

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AP-US-Oklahoma-Death-Sentence-Overturned, 5th Ld-Writethru

Ex-Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip pleads guilty to a lesser charge in 1997 killing

SUMMARY: Former Oklahoma death row prisoner Richard Glossip pleads guilty to a lesser charge after nearly 30 years in prison. He had faced execution three times for the 1997 killing of his former boss, Barry Van Treese. Prosecutors alleged it was a murder-for-hire scheme. The U.S. Supreme Court previously overturned Glossip’s conviction, and he was released on bond in May to await retrial. His claims of innocence have drawn support from Kim Kardashian and other prominent figures. Glossip pleaded guilty to being an accessory, and the murder charge was dismissed. He will be sentenced in December.

WORDS: 648 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 9:31 PM PST

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AP-US-Brooklyn-Building-Collapse, 24th Ld-Writethru

Hunt for clues in deadly Brooklyn building collapse will take time

SUMMARY: New York City’s mayor says two of the eight people killed when an apartment building collapsed in Brooklyn were children. A city official says the three-story building gave way Wednesday afternoon while construction workers were digging at a neighboring lot. The cause is still under investigation. The fire department says the search for victims has ended. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a news conference Thursday that two of the victims were construction workers. He says 18 people were injured in the collapse and rescue operation. The mayor has ordered safety inspections at about 100 building sites related to the companies involved in the construction project where the collapse occurred.

WORDS: 1073 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 11:29 AM PST

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AP-US-Los-Angeles-Car-Into-Pedestrians

2 beloved street vendors identified as victims of the Los Angeles metro station crash

SUMMARY: Authorities have identified two of the three women killed when the driver of a minivan crashed outside a Los Angeles metro station this week. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the women as Teodora Villalobos and Maria Peck. Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the third victim, pending the notification of family. Peck and Villalobos were food vendors in Los Angeles’ North Hollywood neighborhood who were killed when the minivan plowed into a busy intersection Tuesday. Police arrested the minivan driver for investigation of driving under the influence.

WORDS: 294 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 5:46 PM PST

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AP-US-Infant-Buried-Alive, 7th Ld-Writethru

Bond denied for South Carolina man accused of burying his 11-month-old son alive

SUMMARY: The father of an 11-month-old boy who survived being buried alive in a dog crate for a day has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina. Twenty-five-year-old Michael Comer was denied bond on Thursday morning. Authorities say Comer's son, Koah, was found by rescuers after about 24 hours and is expected to recover. The sheriff said Koah likely survived due to cool temperatures and an air pocket created by a towel. Comer has been in custody since Monday, when Koah was reported missing. In addition to attempted murder, Comer faces charges of burglary and unlawfully placing a child at risk.

WORDS: 637 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 3:14 PM PST

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AP-US-Obit-Richard-Posner, 4th Ld-Writethru

Richard Posner, prolific legal scholar and outspoken appeals court judge, dies at 87

SUMMARY: Former federal appellate judge Richard Posner, a prodigious legal scholar who pioneered the use of economic theory to resolve legal questions, has died. He was 87. Posner’s opinions have been cited extensively in textbooks that have educated generations of lawyers. The University of Chicago Law School, where Posner served as a senior lecturer and his son, Eric, is a professor, said Posner died Tuesday. Over a nearly 40-year career on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Posner developed a reputation as an acerbic and witty writer and tough questioner.

WORDS: 699 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 5:18 PM PST

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AP-US-Executions, 12th Ld-Writethru

Texas man convicted in beheading of 3 children is put to death, hours after an Oklahoma execution

SUMMARY: A Texas man convicted of stabbing and beheading three children he helped raise has been put to death, hours after an execution in Oklahoma. John Allen Rubio received a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state prison in Huntsville. In Oklahoma, 73-year-old James Pavatt was put to death hours earlier for the 2001 shooting of his girlfriend’s estranged husband. The U.S. is on track to surpass 40 executions for a second straight year. The U.S. death penalty has recently come under renewed scrutiny after the failed execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee in September. Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to commute hundreds of death sentences before he leaves office in January.

WORDS: 801 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 5:00 AM PST

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WASHINGTON/POLITICS

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AP-US-Justice-Department-Postelection-Era, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Trump's Justice Department faces a new era of scrutiny under a Democratic-led Congress

SUMMARY: The Justice Department has functioned for nearly two years as an extension of the White House, unchecked by a Republican-controlled Congress. It has pursued investigations into President Donald Trump’s enemies, fired waves of career employees and defended administration stances that judges across the country repeatedly deemed legally dubious. Now, sweeping Democratic gains in Congress have shifted the balance of power in Washington, teeing up an onslaught of expected investigations into those actions. Attorney General Todd Blanche says the department will cooperate with Congress but has also insisted “we will not back down” from Trump’s agenda.

WORDS: 1268 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:00 AM PST

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AP-US-Congress-Democrats-MAHA, 1st Ld-Writethru

Democrats are weighing impeachment of RFK Jr. while courting his supporters

SUMMARY: When Democrats take over Congress in January, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be a major oversight target. His changes to vaccine guidance and cuts to medical research have sparked criticism. Some lawmakers have suggested impeachment, and probes into his actions are underway. However, Democrats also want to find common ground with Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again supporters. This balance is tricky since many MAHA activists still see Kennedy as an ally. Democrats will try to hold him accountable while collaborating on shared interests like regulating pesticides and improving school lunches. They'll also have to work to lower health costs.

WORDS: 1207 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 2:33 PM PST

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AP-US-Election-2026-Republicans, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Republicans acknowledge voters rejected them but show little appetite for breaking with Trump

SUMMARY: Republicans are grappling with unexpected losses after the midterm elections. National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Richard Hudson acknowledges the party's failure to connect with voters on key issues like high gas prices. This week, Republicans met behind closed doors to analyze their defeat and plan their next moves before Democrats assume control of the House and the Senate in January. Some Republicans are angry and blame their party's leadership, while others focus on future strategies. House Republicans elected Jim Jordan as their leader, reflecting a desire for a more combative approach. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans reelected John Thune, suggesting a more moderate stance.

WORDS: 1167 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 12:12 PM PST

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AP-US-Democrats-Artificial-Intelligence, 1st Ld-Writethru

Democratic political group launches new push to shape AI agenda before 2028

SUMMARY: A Democratic political group is launching a new push to find ways to meet voters' concerns about artificial intelligence before the 2028 presidential election. Tomorrow Together is kicking off a seven-figure effort to gather data on how voters feel about the technology and how Democrats can communicate about it. They are announcing the initiative as party luminaries gather in Denver to celebrate their victories in last week's midterms and chart a path forward. President Donald Trump has embraced rapid AI development and fought limitations on the technology. Several Democrats in the last election called for new regulations or even a stop to AI development.

WORDS: 427 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:01 AM PST

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AP-US-Senate-Van-Hollen, 6th Ld-Writethru

Van Hollen to challenge Schumer for Senate Democratic leader

SUMMARY: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says he will run for Senate Majority Leader in the next Congress, setting up a challenge to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer after the party swept to power in the midterm elections. Van Hollen said in a statement Thursday night that “the American people called for change” and that is why he is running. The race will be the first contested election for Democratic leader in decades. The question of whether to reelect Schumer has already divided the caucus and many senators will not say publicly how they will vote.

WORDS: 850 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 2:03 AM PST

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AP-US-Trump-Mississippi-Senate

Trump praises Democrat Scott Colom for showing up to Mississippi rally and courting MAGA supporters

SUMMARY: President Donald Trump has praised Mississippi's Senator-elect Scott Colom for engaging with MAGA voters during the midterm election campaign. Trump had previously criticized Colom but acknowledged his boldness for attending a Trump rally and mingling with supporters. Colom, a local prosecutor, capitalized on the state's large Black population and economic discontent in his underdog victory. He walked the line of Trump supporters at a late October rally, introducing himself and discussing their concerns. The Associated Press declared Colom the winner on Wednesday after a tight race. Colom will become Mississippi's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction.

WORDS: 364 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 1:47 AM PST

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AP-US-Democratic-Conference, 5th Ld-Writethru

Democrats flock to Denver for a post-midterms introspection-turned-celebration

SUMMARY: Democratic officials and strategists have gathered in Denver to celebrate their best electoral performance in 50 years and plan their next steps. The two-day "What's Next" conference, hosted by Majority Democrats, aims to chart the party's future. With majorities in both chambers of Congress and control of 12 new state legislative chambers, Democrats are focused on rebuilding the nation. Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu emphasizes the need to fulfill America's promise. Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico urges Democrats to avoid intraparty fights and excessive caution. The conference features rising Democratic talent and potential presidential candidates.

WORDS: 686 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 5:03 AM PST

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AP-US-Iran-US, 2nd Ld-Writethru

Trump bluntly tells JD Vance to shift focus from Iran to targeting 'corruption and crime' at home

SUMMARY: President Donald Trump has urged Vice President JD Vance to shift focus from the Iran war to tackling corruption and crime in Democratic-controlled areas. Vance led a short-lived truce in the conflict and has blamed the war for Republican losses in the midterm elections. Trump in a Thursday social media post added, “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed." Trump earlier this week said the military aspect of the war is effectively over and emphasized no need for further negotiations. Tensions in the region persist, with recent attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and conflicts involving Iranian-backed forces in Yemen.

WORDS: 1201 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 7:32 PM PST

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AP-US-Election-2026-Kansas-Governor, 1st Ld-Writethru

Democrat Cindy Holscher is elected Kansas' next governor, extending her party's wave of victories

SUMMARY: Democrat Cindy Holscher has been elected Kansas' next governor. The state senator fended off Republican Ty Masterson to extend a massive wave of Democratic victories nationwide. She'll replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in a victory that keeps the office in the party's hands. The political tailwinds that helped Holscher also pushed Adam Hamilton to become the first Democrat in Kansas to win a Senate race since 1932. Holscher promised to halt new data centers and overcame a flood of money that Republicans had poured behind Masterson.

WORDS: 709 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 10:46 PM PST

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AP-US-United-States-Venezuela

US returns over $12 billion in oil proceeds to Venezuela since Maduro's ouster, report says

SUMMARY: The Trump administration says it has returned more than $12 billion, or almost 99%, of the revenue obtained from the sales of Venezuelan oil since it ousted then-President Nicolás Maduro in January. In a report released Thursday by the State Department, the accounting firm KPMG said the sales of Venezuelan crude, along with minor amounts of gold, minerals and fertilizer, produced $12.26 billion. It says almost all of that money has been returned to Venezuela under the terms of a broad energy deal reached with the country’s the interim authorities. The report offers a window into the Venezuelan government’s finances since the U.S. captured Maduro in January and took effective control of the country’s oil industry.

WORDS: 373 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 6:35 PM PST

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AP-US-Kennedy-Measles-Samoa, 5th Ld-Writethru

Senators probe RFK Jr.'s Samoa trip testimony after AP and Guardian showed documents that refute it

SUMMARY: Two Democratic senators are investigating whether Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lied to Congress about a 2019 trip to Samoa. The Associated Press and The Guardian reported in August that Kennedy's testimony about the trip not being related to vaccines was refuted by a letter he sent to Samoa's prime minister. The letter mentioned vaccines multiple times. Senators Ron Wyden and Angela Alsobrooks have requested documents from Children's Health Defense, a group formerly chaired by Kennedy. They want information about his Samoa travel, presidential campaign, and Senate confirmation process. The Department of Health and Human Services maintains the trip was unrelated to vaccines.

WORDS: 711 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 4:10 PM PST

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AP-US-Hegseth-Tomb-of-Unknown-Soldier, 1st Ld-Writethru

Hegseth awards soldier who scolded him and his aides at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

SUMMARY: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has given a top award to the service member who scolded him and his staff at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. On social media Thursday, Hegseth posted photos that show him pinning the award and shaking hands with a soldier. His post says, “We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist.” The Pentagon says Spc. Thomas Iglesias received the Joint Service Commendation Medal. Iglesias reprimanded Hegseth and his staff following a loud laugh during their photo session at the tomb on Wednesday. The medal is considered to be one of the higher awards in the military.

WORDS: 429 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 5:43 PM PST

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AP-US-Melania-Trump-Usha-Vance, 7th Ld-Writethru

Usually private, Melania Trump steps into the spotlight after the midterm election

SUMMARY: Melania Trump is one of the most private women to hold the role of first lady. But she has commanded the spotlight since the Republican Party’s devastating losses in the midterm elections. She brought Russian and Ukrainian officials together at the White House to talk about a temporary ceasefire she brokered in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky. She flew to Louisiana to announce that more than $7 million has been raised to fund scholarships for students formerly in foster care. On Thursday, she addressed U.S. soldiers in Alabama, thanking them and their families for their quiet sacrifice. Her burst of activity comes before the worldwide release of a new streaming series about her life as first lady.

WORDS: 972 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 11:31 AM PST

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INTERNATIONAL

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AP-ML-Mideast, 6th Ld-Writethru

US military downs 2 Iranian attack drones as Iran claims a strike on a US radar in Bahrain

SUMMARY: The U.S. military has intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it struck a U.S. radar system in Bahrain, but this couldn't be independently verified. The U.S. denied any damage or injuries. Iran also reported a tanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion. Meanwhile, in Iran, thousands mourned 350 unidentified soldiers from the Iran-Iraq war. In Gaza, a 9-month-old boy died from hypothermia, raising concerns about the winter ahead. And Iran told the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that discussions on nuclear monitoring cannot proceed while the country is facing military threats.

WORDS: 878 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 8:08 AM PST

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AP-EU-Britain-David-Walliams, 5th Ld-Writethru

UK police launch sex offense investigation into children’s author and comedian David Walliams

SUMMARY: London police say they are investigating children’s author and comedian David Walliams for serious sexual offenses after news outlets reported allegations of misconduct. The Metropolitan Police said it had received a number of allegations of abuse in the past after a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian newspaper. The allegations are different from those reported by the news outlets, police said. But they will also look into the news stories to see if there is evidence of other crimes.

WORDS: 533 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 4:16 PM PST

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AP-EU-Russia-Ukraine-War, 2nd Ld-Writethru

Ukraine launches nearly 1,200 drones at Russia as US-led talks to consider wider European security

SUMMARY: Ukraine has launched nearly 1,200 drones at Russian targets in one of its largest aerial attacks since the full-scale invasion began almost five years ago. This comes as negotiators discuss broader European security arrangements, raising concerns among European leaders about the continent and NATO's future. After two days of talks in Abu Dhabi this week, U.S. envoys briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Further discussions are planned, with Europe now included in the negotiations. Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry reports downing 1,198 Ukrainian drones, but attacks on Russian regions have resulted in casualties. The war continues to affect civilians and soldiers alike.

WORDS: 964 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 12:01 PM PST

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AP-EU-Russia-Ukraine-War-Europe-Envoy, 7th Ld-Writethru

Europe pushes for a seat at Ukraine peace talks​‌ but lacks a unified voice

SUMMARY: European nations are looking for an envoy to represent them in talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war. They're concerned that a U.S.-backed process could leave them sidelined. Leaders from the 27-nation European Union are meeting Friday in Dublin to discuss the issue. There is no consensus yet on who the envoy should be or what the role would entail. Ukraine wants European support in the negotiations, while Russia opposes European involvement. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he hoped Friday's discussions would bring “clarity.” Ukraine and the U.S. say Europe will play a role in the next round of peace talks.

WORDS: 1215 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:20 AM PST

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AP-EU-Spain-Politics-Sanchez

Spain's Sánchez faces political test as deadly train crash casts shadow over election campaign

SUMMARY: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had hoped to leverage widespread discontent over unaffordable housing when he called snap elections. Then, just four weeks before the vote, a high-speed train traveling south of Madrid rammed into another, killing 69 people in Spain’s second deadly rail collision this year. As the campaign begins Friday, the 54-year old progressive Spanish leader is working to prevent grief from derailing his campaign, and making the disaster part of his strategy.

WORDS: 1072 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 4:25 AM PST

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AP-ML-Mideast-Wars-Gaza-Hospital-Strike-Explainer, 1st Ld-Writethru

An Israeli strike on a hospital highlights the devastation to Gaza's healthcare system

SUMMARY: A deadly airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza has highlighted the ongoing devastation to the region's healthcare system. The Israeli military claims it targeted a Hamas commander using the hospital as a base, though it has not provided evidence. Israel continues near-daily strikes in Gaza, despite a ceasefire with Hamas. Hospitals have been attacked throughout the conflict. The World Health Organization has documented over 1,050 attacks on health facilities. Gaza's healthcare system is in ruins and struggling to recover. Twenty of Gaza’s 36 prewar hospitals are functioning, though none is fully operational. Thursday's strike killed six people, including a surgeon and a 13-year-old boy.

WORDS: 1040 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 6:24 PM PST

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AP-EU-Ireland-Russia-Alumina, 6th Ld-Writethru

Ireland faces pressure to stop sending Russia an ingredient vital to its war on Ukraine

SUMMARY: A cargo ship is set to leave Ireland for Russia with alumina, a white powder that experts say is likely used to make weapons. The alumina comes from a plant in southern Ireland partially owned by a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin. Despite European sanctions against Russia, alumina is not a sanctioned product. Irish officials claim there's no evidence alumina from the Aughinish refinery is used in military supplies, but the government has declined to make public the findings of an investigation into the alumina shipments. Ireland is facing calls to stop the shipments as dozens of European leaders gather in Dublin this week to discuss support for Ukraine.

WORDS: 1348 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 5:23 AM PST

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RACE AND ETHNICITY

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AP-US-Election-2026-Mississippi-History, 1st Ld-Writethru

Scott Colom makes history in Mississippi. Two other Black men did the same 150 years before him

SUMMARY: When Scott Colom is sworn into the U.S. Senate in January, he will not be the first Black senator from Mississippi to make history. Colom, a Democrat, defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. He will be the first Black senator from Mississippi in nearly 150 years and the first chosen by voters rather than state lawmakers. The previous Black senators from Mississippi were Hiram Rhodes Revels and Blanche Kelso Bruce. Revels was the first African American to serve in Congress, taking office in 1870. Bruce was the first to serve a full term, starting in 1875. Both were Republicans in the Reconstruction period that followed the Civil War.

WORDS: 889 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 7:13 PM PST

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AP-US-Election-2026-Mississippi-Race, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Black voters view Scott Colom's historic US Senate win through lens of Mississippi's racial legacy

SUMMARY: Scott Colom's election win in Mississippi means he will be the first Black man to represent the Deep South state in the U.S. Senate in nearly 150 years. Black voters say that, in itself, is historic and could signal change in the state burdened by a legacy of racial oppression and violence. Colom was declared the winner Wednesday following last week's midterms that saw Black people across the South elected to seats in Congress and statewide and local offices. Voters add that Colom's win was helped by white Mississippi voters who blame entrenched Republicans for current economic woes, including the high cost of food and gas.

WORDS: 1210 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 4:57 PM PST

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BUSINESS

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AP-Financial-Markets, 7th Ld-Writethru

Stocks sway as Wall Street heads for a winning week after several turbulent days

SUMMARY: Stocks are swinging again on Wall Street, but the market remains on track for its first winning week since early October. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday and is on track for a weekly gain of 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.9%. Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Wall Street remains unsteady a day after the AI industry was rocked by the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Oil prices rose. Treasury yields were mixed in the bond market. Stocks in Europe and Asia were also mixed.

WORDS: 713 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:37 AM PST

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AP-US-Treasury-Megaspeed, 1st Ld-Writethru

Bessent blames Lutnick's Commerce Department for not restricting Nvidia chips to China

SUMMARY: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in implementing controls over the export of certain Nvidia chips to China. Bessent said on CNBC Friday that his department, along with the departments of State and Defense and the U.S. Trade Representative, were in favor of adding Megaspeed to an export control list for months but that the Commerce Department was in charge of the matter.

WORDS: 317 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 3:54 PM PST

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AP-Microsoft-Outage, 6th Ld-Writethru

Microsoft reports progress in reviving email and other services during a global outage

SUMMARY: Microsoft is making progress in bringing its popular workplace software back online as a global outage enters its second day, disrupting business communications, police emergency calls, court operations and AI tools. The outage, which began Thursday, affected business communications, emergency services, and court operations. Microsoft said it is working to restore services and improve email delivery. The company stated there is no indication of malicious activity. The outage impacted governments and businesses from Japan to Australia, causing delays in court trials and affecting public services. Microsoft is prioritizing recovery efforts and working with affected organizations to minimize disruption.

WORDS: 1102 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 7:47 AM PST

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AP-US-Nvidia-Future

Fallout from the Nvidia scandal may dampen the exuberance around the AI boom

SUMMARY: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s stunning resignation has sent ripples throughout the global technology industry, with competitors itching to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the chip giant. Others wonder if the downfall of one of AI’s biggest cheerleaders will dampen the mood around the civilization-altering technology. Some of Nvidia’s biggest rivals, such as Broadcom, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang’s departure, as investors predicted that its customers may be looking to diversify their suppliers. In the end, analysts say, this might not be such a bad thing.

WORDS: 998 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:01 AM PST

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AP-Nvidia-Jensen-Huang, 17th Ld-Writethru

Jensen Huang built the company that powers AI. Now Nvidia must find a way forward without him

SUMMARY: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned, capping a spectacular downfall for a poster boy of the artificial intelligence boom. His exit on Thursday followed reports of extramarital affairs, and it thrusts the chipmaker into an uncertain future. The resignation came after a dizzying series of headlines about Huang’s infidelity and ties to an alleged Chinese spy. Huang's departure sets off a scramble to find a permanent replacement to lead the multitrillion-dollar colossus that grew from obscurity to a perch between Apple and Microsoft at the top of the S&P index. Shares of Nvidia plummeted 14% at the opening bell, before stabilizing.

WORDS: 1178 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 9:43 AM PST

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AP-US-Nvidia-What-We-Know, 3rd Ld-Writethru

What we know after Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia's CEO

SUMMARY: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from his top post at the chipmaker he co-founded, after reports of the tech titan’s extramarital affairs came into the spotlight this week. One of those relationships has raised national security concerns. The New York Times reported that Huang had an affair with a businesswoman U.S. intelligence suspects to be a Chinese spy, which Beijing denies. Separately, the outlet and later others found Huang was said to have had another affair with an Nvidia executive who reported to him directly — compounding calls for him to step down. Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation Thursday, effective immediately, and said CFO Colette Kress would step into the top spot in the interim.

WORDS: 1254 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 6:38 PM PST

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AP-Nvidia-Colette-Kress, 1st Ld-Writethru

Who is Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO? Longtime exec takes top spot after Jensen Huang resigns

SUMMARY: Nvidia has appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO following Jensen Huang's resignation. Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 and served as executive vice president and CFO, steps into the role during a challenging time for the company. Huang, a co-founder of Nvidia, resigned after reports of extramarital affairs surfaced, including one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy. Kress expressed her commitment to building on Nvidia's foundation and continuing its leadership in accelerated computing and AI. Before Nvidia, Kress held roles at Cisco, Microsoft, and Texas Instruments.

WORDS: 595 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 3:55 PM PST

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HEALTH/SCIENCE

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AP-US-MED-Measles-Status-What-to-Know

The US and Mexico are on the verge of forfeiting a major health victory. Here's what to know

SUMMARY: International health experts are meeting to assess whether the U.S. and Mexico have lost their measles elimination status. Measles, a highly contagious disease, had been controlled in the U.S. for 30 years. Large outbreaks in recent years have led to thousands of illnesses and about a dozen deaths. The Pan American Health Organization is reviewing genetic evidence this week to determine if the virus is spreading continuously. Health experts blame the outbreaks on falling vaccination rates fueled by disproven claims that the vaccines, which have saved millions of lives globally, are not safe.

WORDS: 1048 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 6:18 AM PST

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AP-US-MED-Psychedelic-Therapy

Trump administration will fund new research on controversial psychedelic drug ibogaine

SUMMARY: Federal officials say there's new funding to study the medical potential of a powerful psychedelic. The effort announced Thursday includes nearly $5 million to lay the groundwork for U.S. studies of ibogaine. Ibogaine is made from an African plant and can cause intense hallucinations, nausea, tremors and dangerous heart rhythms. It's currently illegal in the United States. Veterans groups contend ibogaine has great promise for hard-to-treat conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder, severe depression and opioid addiction. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April directing federal agencies to speed up review and research of psychedelics.

WORDS: 561 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 5:19 PM PST

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CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT

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AP-US-Wildfires-Drinking-Water, 1st Ld-Writethru

Bigger and more-frequent wildfires threaten water supplies across the US

SUMMARY: A record number of wildfires burned more than 14,062 square miles in the U.S. this year, leaving behind charred trees and scorched vegetation. But less-obvious are the impacts they had on the streams and rivers that provide drinking water to urban and rural communities across the country. After a wildfire burns a watershed, rain will carry ash and organic matter into the streams that feed water treatment plants for towns and cities. Utilities must turn off the intake to keep the sediment-filled water from contaminating their systems and switch to another source, if it’s available. New studies found that wildfires can contaminate water for up to 15 years. These findings are especially concerning as climate change has led to an increase in the number and size of wildfires in the U.S.

WORDS: 1078 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 11:03 AM PST

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RELIGION

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AP-LT-REL-Peru-Pope, 8th Ld-Writethru

Pope says it's a "joy" to be home as Peru's Chiclayo welcomes back its former shepherd

SUMMARY: Pope Leo XIV has returned to his former diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, marking an emotional homecoming. He says it is a “joy” to be home. His visit highlights his deep connection with the local community. The pope's Latam charter landed Friday at Chiclayo’s airport. The Vatican estimates 1 million people lined his motorcade route, and another 500,000 were at the Mass. Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, spent two decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru. He is beloved for his dedication to social justice and his closeness to the people. His visit is filled with joy and nostalgia, as he reconnects with the place and people who shaped his ministry.

WORDS: 1136 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 11:18 AM PST

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ENTERTAINMENT

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AP-ENT-Latin-Grammys, 7th Ld-Writethru

Rosalía wins album of the year 2026 at the Latin Grammy Awards for 'Lux,' capping a thrilling night

SUMMARY: Rosalía has won album and song of the year at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards. She also opened the Thursday night show. Juanes won the first award for best pop/rock album. Performers at this year’s bash included Karol G, Anitta, Jorge Drexler and Silvana Estrada. The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards’ person of the year was Daddy Yankee. He became the first Latin urbano artist to receive the honor. He ripped through his biggest hits an hour into the evening, treating the award show stage like a stadium floor. Edgar Barrera became the most awarded person in the show’s history with 30 career wins.

WORDS: 1097 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 5:01 AM PST

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SPORTS

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AP-SOC-USMNT-After-Pochettino, 3rd Ld-Writethru

The coach who energized U.S. soccer at the World Cup is on the verge of leaving for a job in England

SUMMARY: Mauricio Pochettino had the United States on a roll at the World Cup. The Americans plowed into the knockout stages with fun and furious soccer as rapturous crowds shook the stadiums with “Take Me Home, Country Roads” sing-alongs in front of record television audiences. Pochettino was in the middle of it all, encouraging and embracing the passion building behind the team in a big country with limited soccer success. After the World Cup, Pochettino signed a four-year extension through the next one in 2030. It may be time to start over. Pochettino on Thursday was closing in on a deal to be the manager of Manchester United in England’s Premier League.

WORDS: 979 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 8:18 PM PST

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AP-US-Obit-Dan-Hicks, 6th Ld-Writethru

Longtime NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks dies at 64

SUMMARY: Sportscaster Dan Hicks, who was the voice of golf, Olympic swimming and Notre Dame football during a 35-year career at NBC Sports, has died. He was 64. Hicks was best known as the lead announcer for golf, as well as swimming and skiing at the Olympics and Notre Dame football. He joined NBC in 1992 following three years at CNN. Hicks died in Connecticut late Wednesday. He died of an acute illness, according to his wife, Hannah Storm. He had been scheduled to call Notre Dame’s game Saturday.

WORDS: 1098 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 3:27 PM PST

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