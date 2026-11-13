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Mid-Atlantic Lookahead Digest
The following stories are planned for the next 12 hours. For text, photos, video, live and audio plans beyond the next 12 hours, please visit Coverage Plan.
——————————MARYLAND - UPCOMING - SPORTS
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BKC--IONA-UMBC
DESCRIPTION: Iona plays UMBC at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.
Iona plays UMBC at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. 150 words, more on merit.
UPCOMING: By 11/16/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text
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BKC--ALCORN STATE-MARYLAND
DESCRIPTION: Alcorn State plays Maryland at XFINITY Center.
Alcorn State plays Maryland at XFINITY Center. 150 words, more on merit.
UPCOMING: By 11/16/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text
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FBN--CHARGERS-RAVENS
DESCRIPTION: Los Angeles Chargers plays Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers plays Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. 300 words, more on merit.
UPCOMING: By 11/16/2026 8:15 p.m. EST, Photo, Text
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——————————PENNSYLVANIA - UPCOMING - SPORTS
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BKN--76ERS-NETS
DESCRIPTION: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets.
The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets. 150 words, more on merit.
UPCOMING: By 11/16/2026 7:30 p.m. EST, Photo, Text
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