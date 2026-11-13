The following stories are planned for the next 12 hours. For text, photos, video, live and audio plans beyond the next 12 hours, please visit Coverage Plan.

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MARYLAND - UPCOMING - SPORTS

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BKC--IONA-UMBC

DESCRIPTION: Iona plays UMBC at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Iona plays UMBC at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/16/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--ALCORN STATE-MARYLAND

DESCRIPTION: Alcorn State plays Maryland at XFINITY Center.

Alcorn State plays Maryland at XFINITY Center. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/16/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBN--CHARGERS-RAVENS

DESCRIPTION: Los Angeles Chargers plays Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers plays Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. 300 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/16/2026 8:15 p.m. EST, Photo, Text

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PENNSYLVANIA - UPCOMING - SPORTS

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BKN--76ERS-NETS

DESCRIPTION: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/16/2026 7:30 p.m. EST, Photo, Text

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