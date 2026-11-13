SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEx today announced it has joined the Personal Agent Protocol (Poppy) as a design partner. Poppy, developed by Sierra, is an open standard for how personal AI agents work with businesses. Over the coming months, HealthEx will work with Sierra and the other design partners to bring healthcare’s requirements into the protocol.

Nearly three in ten U.S. adults now use AI for health information at least monthly, almost double the share in 2024, according to KFF polling. Because health information is deeply personal, privacy and security are the foundation for personal agents in healthcare. For agents to help people with their health, HealthEx believes providers and health plans need to know three things with every request: who the agent represents, what actions the person has authorized the agent to take on their behalf, and the verifiable health context behind the request.

HealthEx already delivers verified identity, consent, and personal health context in production to the AI platforms, health plans, and digital health companies that people already use, with identity verification that is IAL2/AAL2 compliant and connections reaching 90% of U.S. care sites.

“People already ask AI about their health. The next step is an agent that books the follow-up, checks what a procedure will cost, and gets the right records to the right doctor,” said Priyanka Agarwal, M.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx. “Agents will be adopted in healthcare at the pace of trust. The health ecosystem already has a strong foundation for identity verification and individual access, and Poppy gives us an open standard to thoughtfully combine these concepts with personal agent workflows.”

“Healthcare is one of the areas where personal agents could help people most, and where trust matters most. We’re glad to welcome HealthEx as a design partner and bring their expertise to Poppy,” said Bhavish Gummadi, GM, healthcare at Sierra.

“Payers, providers, and pharmacies will all need to engage with the people they serve through personal agents,” said Swathi Subramanian, payer engineering lead at Sierra. “We’re excited that HealthEx is supporting the Poppy ecosystem in healthcare.”

HealthEx expects to begin testing the first healthcare agent use cases with partners later this year. Health plans, health systems, electronic health record companies, health and wellness platforms, and agent builders can learn more at healthex.io or request a meeting with the HealthEx team at HLTH in Las Vegas, November 15–18.

About HealthEx

HealthEx is the trusted platform that empowers individuals, and their agents, to work intelligently with personal health context to power seamless, consumer-centric health experiences. With their consent, individuals bring their verified identity and unified clinical history into the experiences partner organizations build on HealthEx through a single integration. Individuals connect once, and that foundation travels with them, ready to share with the trusted care teams, AI platforms, health plans, and health apps they choose. HealthEx is committed to a future where health data and personal context move seamlessly and responsibly, always on the individual’s terms. Learn more at healthex.io, and see how HealthEx protects health data at the HealthEx Privacy Center.

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal

press@healthex.io