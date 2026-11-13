HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Canada had to fight hard to advance to the semifinals of the women’s ice hockey world championship by edging the Czech Republic 3-2 on Friday.

Sarah Fillier, Rebecca Leslie and Renata Fast all scored and goaltender Eve Gascon stopped 14 shots.

Kristýna Kaltounková, the No. 1 pick in last year’s PWHL draft, scored twice for the Czechs.

It was the first time the Czechs scored more than one goal against Canada in six encounters in all competitions.

Fillier broke the deadlock at 1:29 in the middle period on a rebound, scoring in a third straight game after missing the first two preliminary phase games due to an upper-body injury.

She leads Canada with 23 goals and 38 points in 38 career games at the worlds.

Leslie added the second on a power play 2:43 later.

Kaltounková halved the lead with a power play goal, and Fast restored a two-goal advantage with 3:13 to go in the middle frame.

Kaltounková again reduced the lead in the final period and was in the penalty box when the Czechs pulled netminder Klára Peslarová with 42 seconds remaining in an effort to tie the game and force overtime.

In Esbjerg, last year’s bronze medalist Finland made the last four by blanking Germany 6-0. Petra Nieminen had a goal and two assists.

In remaining quarterfinals later Friday, the United States plays Denmark and Sweden faces Switzerland.

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