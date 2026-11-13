NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / American innovation has always been about more than developing new technologies. It has been about finding ways to turn those advances into practical solutions that strengthen industries, create businesses and drive economic growth.

That philosophy is at the center of a new artificial intelligence initiative from SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), which is developing a specialized scientific intelligence platform designed to address the increasingly complex demands of modern manufacturing and material science.

The platform, called SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), is intended to bring artificial intelligence directly into industrial research and development, helping companies evaluate materials, assess chemical compatibility and identify potential manufacturing solutions more efficiently.

Unlike general-purpose AI systems, SMX SCI is being developed specifically for scientific and industrial applications, combining advanced data analysis with the company's existing expertise in molecular marking, material identification and digital traceability.

The initiative reflects a longstanding American approach to technological progress: combining scientific ingenuity with entrepreneurial ambition to create tools that industries can actually use.

Bringing AI From the Screen to the Factory Floor

Artificial intelligence has already transformed how businesses process information, generate content and automate routine activities. SMX sees an opportunity to extend those capabilities into the physical world of materials, chemicals and manufacturing.

SMX SCI is being designed to establish a comprehensive scientific codex containing chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials.

Using AI-powered analysis and the company's accumulated scientific knowledge, the platform aims to evaluate material properties, production requirements, chemical compatibility and potential industrial applications.

Its purpose is to make the early stages of material research more efficient by helping scientists and engineers identify promising candidates before committing extensive resources to laboratory testing.

For manufacturers, that could mean faster material assessments, more targeted research and improved efficiency in product development.

The platform is also expected to support preliminary regulatory and material compatibility evaluations, taking into account requirements in the United States and other major international markets.

These capabilities are intended to assist technical decision-making, not replace the laboratory testing, validation or regulatory review required before materials are approved for commercial use.

Combining American Ingenuity With Industrial Expertise

One of the defining characteristics of American entrepreneurship is the ability to connect technologies that might otherwise operate independently.

SMX SCI follows that model by bringing artificial intelligence into an existing infrastructure designed to identify, authenticate and track physical materials.

SMX's molecular marking technology is designed to give materials persistent identification, while its Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP) connects those materials to digital records documenting composition, quality, origin and lifecycle history.

The new scientific intelligence platform would complement those technologies by helping determine which marking agents, additives and material solutions are appropriate for particular industrial applications.

Together, the systems are intended to create a more integrated approach to material research, manufacturing, distribution, recovery and recycling.

Potential applications extend across plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industries where material performance, authenticity and traceability are increasingly important.

Rather than developing AI as a separate technology, SMX is seeking to make it part of a broader industrial infrastructure that connects scientific analysis with physical materials and their movement through global supply chains.

From Scientific Development to Commercial Opportunity

The initiative also represents a potential expansion of SMX's commercial activities.

The company expects to begin introducing SMX SCI into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations anticipated in the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

SMX also plans to introduce a limited commercial edition during the second quarter of 2027, making selected scientific intelligence capabilities available to customers worldwide.

The proposed service would support material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary regulatory and compatibility assessments.

The platform is being developed by SMX's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors, combining expertise in artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

If successfully developed and adopted, the service could expand SMX's business beyond molecular marking and digital verification, creating opportunities in AI-powered scientific and industrial services.

That progression reflects another familiar feature of American innovation: technologies developed to solve one set of problems can create entirely new markets when applied more broadly.

A Smarter Approach to the Materials Economy

SMX SCI is also intended to contribute to the company's efforts to develop trusted global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

By combining scientific intelligence with molecular marking and Digital Material Passports, SMX aims to strengthen the ability to identify, authenticate and trace materials throughout their lifecycles.

The platform could also support AI-enabled functions associated with the company's planned Plastic Circularity Credits, including credit eligibility assessments, price discovery and connections between buyers and suppliers of certified recycled materials.

These standards and commercial mechanisms remain under development.

For manufacturers and industrial suppliers, the broader potential is a more connected system in which scientific research, material identification and digital records work together to support efficiency, transparency and informed decision-making.

SMX SCI remains a developing technology, and its capabilities, commercial availability and market potential will depend on successful testing, validation and adoption.

Nevertheless, the initiative demonstrates how specialized artificial intelligence could become an increasingly important tool for industries seeking to improve material performance, strengthen supply chains and develop new products.

America's industrial leadership has long depended on the ability to translate technological breakthroughs into practical economic value. With SMX SCI, SMX is pursuing that same objective in the age of artificial intelligence, bringing together science, technology and entrepreneurship to address the material challenges of tomorrow.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC provides molecular marking, tracking, measurement and digital platform technologies designed to support material authentication, supply chain transparency and circular economy applications.

Media Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited