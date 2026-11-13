Same family, same service, one unified name for customers across four states

WAYNESBURG, Pa., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuck Energy has announced that its regional family of fuel companies, including Jacobs Petroleum Products, Oakland Oil & Propane, Bedford Valley Petroleum & Propane, Barber Oil & Propane, McLaughlin Oil & Propane, and Luther P. Miller, will now operate under a single unified name: Stuck Energy.

For decades, this family of companies has fueled homes, farms, fleets, and businesses across Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and Ohio. The Stuck family acquired the Waynesburg business, Jacobs Petroleum, in 1976 and expanded the operation over the years through key regional acquisitions. While each legacy company built a trusted reputation in its local community, bringing them all together under one brand reflects the full scope and strength of the organization.

Behind the scenes, the parent company has operated as Stuck Enterprises, Inc. for years. This is the name on corporate paperwork and the enterprise built by the family. Now, the name on the truck in the driveway and the family standing behind it are one and the same across all service areas.

"We didn't make this decision lightly," said Steve Stuck, CEO of Stuck Energy. "Each of these names carries a lot of history and local pride, and we respect that heritage. But our customers deserve to see the whole team behind every delivery. One name puts all of our strength in one place and tells one clear story. We're a family company, and we've been taking care of our neighbors for a long time."

Stuck Energy offers propane, heating oil, kerosene, diesel, gasoline, lubricants, and DEF. The company also provides fleet fueling, tank monitoring, tank installation, and bulk fuel delivery for homes, farms, fleets, and businesses. It runs bulk plants in Waynesburg, Confluence, Everett, McConnellsburg, Somerset, Johnstown, Ligonier, Ebensburg, and Duncansville, Pa.; Morgantown, W.Va.; and Oakland, Deep Creek, Keysers Ridge, and Cumberland, Md.

As the heating season gets underway, Stuck Energy is encouraging customers to confirm their contact information and consider automatic delivery or a tank monitor before the cold sets in.

To mark the change, Stuck Energy has launched a new website at www.stuckenergy.com, where customers can request a delivery, ask about pricing, or reach the office closest to home.

About Stuck Energy

Stuck Energy is a third-generation, family-run fuel company based in Waynesburg, Pa. The company has been fueling communities since 1955. It serves homes and businesses across Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and Ohio with propane, heating oil, commercial fuels, and fleet fueling. Stuck Energy is part of Stuck Enterprises, Inc. Learn more at www.stuckenergy.com or call (855) 577-3835.

Media Contact

Matt Malacki

mmalacki@stuckenterprisesinc.com

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SOURCE Stuck Energy