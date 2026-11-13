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How can we boost military service?
8 days ago
Less than 1% of Americans serve in the armed forces. Some of this week’s Veterans Day speakers acknowledged that this could mean that many individuals don’t fully appreciate service or truly understand it. What should our country do to encourage greater participation?
Email civiltalk@iniusa.org or visit our Facebook page to chime in. Responses will appear in the Nov. 21 Daily State News.