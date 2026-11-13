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AP-Network 10:20 aes
AP SportsMinute-intro + wrap
apa459683-Wrap--(Ben Raby, correspondent )-“AP Sports”-Week 10 kicks off with an NFC East showdown, the NBA works double overtime and for the first time in big-league history both the A-L and N-L produced unanimous MVPs. Correspondent Ben Raby reports.
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AS--ASEAN-Online Scams-online intro + voicer
apa459684-Voicer--MANILA, Philippines-(Charles de Ledesma, AP correspondent)-“I'm Charles de Ledesma ”-AP correspondent Charles de Ledesma reports southeast Asian leaders are looking at tackling online scams at the ASEAN summit.
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EU-Russia-Ukraine-War-Europe Envoy-conflict intro + wrap
apa459685-Wrap--DUBLIN-(Charles de Ledesma, AP correspondent, with Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president and sound from Russian attacks aftermath)-“I'm Charles de Ledesma”-AP correspondent Charles de Ledesma reports Russia presses on with Ukraine attacks, as Europe pushes for a stronger say in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
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EU--Russia-Ukraine-War Talks-intro+wrap
apa459686-Wrap--DUBLIN-(Ben Thomas, AP correspondent, with U.S. envoy Jared Kushner, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and translator.)-“I'm Ben Thomas”-AP correspondent Ben Thomas reports President Trump's envoys have been conducting some shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine's leaders as they seek to build momentum in renewed peace efforts.
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US--Nvidia-Future-Lun reax SOT1
apa459687-Response to a Question--HONG KONG-(Francis Lun, CEO, Venturesmart Asia)-“people fear the most”-In an AP interview, Venturesmart Asia CEO Francis Lun says Jensen Huang has all the important information in his head.
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US--Producer-Prices-Dwyer Intro voicer
apa459689-Voicer--WASHINGTON-(Lisa Dwyer, AP correpsondent)-“I'm Lisa Dwyer”-AP's Lisa Dwyer reports that the latest wholesale numbers declined a bit but are still elevated from a year ago.
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ML--Mideast-Bahrain-radar intro + voicer
apa459690-Voicer--LONDON-( Charles de Ledesma, AP correspondent)-“I'm Charles de Ledesma”-AP correspondent Charles de Ledesma reports the U.S. says Iranian drones were intercepted after Tehran claimed a strike on US radar in Bahrain.
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