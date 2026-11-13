

The desktop application uses conversation history and saved contact preferences to prepare editable responses while keeping users in control of what gets sent.

New York City, USA — November 13, 2026 — [ Korewire ] —ToneBird is introducing a different approach to AI-assisted communication with a desktop application that helps users prepare replies using conversation history, saved contact information and individual writing preferences.

Available for Mac and Windows, ToneBird's AI Reply Assistant works within supported messaging and email applications, including Gmail and Slack. Rather than generating responses from isolated prompts, the application uses available conversational context to suggest replies that users can review, edit and insert into their existing conversations.

The product addresses a growing challenge for professionals managing communication across multiple platforms. Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index reported that the most heavily interrupted fifth of Microsoft 365 users received meeting invitations, emails and chats approximately every two minutes during an eight-hour workday.

A Reply Assistant Built Around Conversation Context

Traditional AI writing tools often require users to explain the background of a conversation before requesting a response. ToneBird is designed to reduce that step by working with the available conversation and relevant saved information.

Users can maintain details about contacts, ongoing projects and communication preferences. These may include preferred greetings, levels of formality and other writing characteristics that help shape future responses.

The application can also suggest additions to saved context. Users have the opportunity to review these suggestions before applying them to future interactions.

How the Application Works

According to the product's published demonstration, users can activate ToneBird from a supported reply field using a keyboard shortcut. The Mac shortcut involves pressing Option twice, while Windows users can press Ctrl twice.

The application then presents three suggested replies for consideration. Users can compare the options, make changes and insert their preferred version into the existing message field.

For example, an account manager responding to a customer about a delayed deliverable can use the previous conversation to prepare a response that acknowledges the delay, references the earlier agreement and proposes a next step.

ToneBird does not independently send messages. The user remains responsible for reviewing the suggested response, confirming its accuracy and selecting the application's send function.

Support for Multiple Communication Platforms

ToneBird's published product information lists support for messaging environments including Gmail, Slack, WhatsApp, iMessage, Discord, LinkedIn, X, Google Chat, WeChat and Lark.

The application can also draft responses in the language of an incoming message. In a product demonstration, ToneBird prepared a Spanish-language response to a customer message and provided an English translation alongside it for review.

In addition to reply generation, the application organizes outstanding communication tasks. Its home screen can collect unanswered questions, promised follow-ups and pending decisions from conversations.

ToneBird can also prepare calendar events based on times agreed upon in messages. Users confirm the proposed events before scheduling.

Japanese Keigo Writing Support

ToneBird also provides a free online Japanese keigo converter for users preparing business communications in Japanese.

The browser-based tool allows users to paste a message, identify the recipient and select an appropriate honorific style. Users can then review and refine the suggested wording before copying it into an email or message.

According to the company, the tool can be tried without registration within a shared free usage limit.

The feature addresses a practical aspect of professional communication in Japan. In the Agency for Cultural Affairs' fiscal 2024 language survey, conducted in 2025, 73.2% of respondents who considered keigo necessary or somewhat necessary said it helped express respect for another person.

Privacy and User Control

Because the application works with personal and professional conversations, ToneBird identifies data handling as an important part of its product design.

The company states that tone profiles, contact cards, learned corrections and usage data are stored locally on the user's device and can be exported or deleted.

When generating a response, the application sends the context needed for that particular reply to the selected AI model provider. Depending on the configuration, processing takes place through ToneBird's managed gateway or directly through the user's own API key.

ToneBird also states that users' conversations are not used to train foundation models.

The application relies on operating-system permissions to recognize supported reply fields and insert text. Accessibility permissions are used for interaction with applications, while screen recording permissions may be needed for certain applications that restrict conventional text access.

Availability and Intended Users

ToneBird is designed for professionals who manage ongoing conversations across several communication platforms. Its intended audiences include sales representatives, customer success managers, recruiters, project managers and business owners.

The company also identifies reply paralysis, or difficulty responding to messages because composing an appropriate answer feels overwhelming, as another problem the application aims to address.

According to its published plan information, ToneBird's free tier includes 15 daily uses shared between reply generation and organization features, with saved context for up to 30 contacts. Paid plans offer higher usage limits.

About ToneBird

ToneBird is a desktop AI communication assistant for Mac and Windows. Its tools are designed to help users prepare context-aware replies, maintain contact and writing preferences, organize outstanding conversations and manage follow-up tasks across supported messaging applications. The company emphasizes user review and control over generated messages.

Media Contact

Company: ToneBird

Website: https://tonebird.ai

Japanese Keigo Converter: https://tonebird.ai/ja/tools/keigo-converter