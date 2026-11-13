Borussia Dortmund says it won't renew a sponsorship deal with Germany's largest arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, which drew criticism from fans as soon as it was signed.

The official sponsorship agreement between the German club and Rheinmetall, which has been in place since 2024, expires on June, 30, 2027.

Club chairman Carsten Cramer said in an interview published on the club's website Friday that members had voted at the 2024 annual general meeting on a motion not to extend the partnership deal beyond 2027.

“Naturally, we took that into account in our discussions with Rheinmetall and treated it seriously,” he said. “We are, of course, aware that our partnership has been controversial from the outset.”

When the deal was signed, German media reported it was worth up to 9 million euros ($10 million) per year.

“From summer 2027, we will lose the income from the sponsorship agreement," Cramer said. “That is a fact. It reduces our financial room for manoeuvre. We will have to reprioritize planned investments and carefully examine how we can find viable solutions.”

Rheinmetall is a “champion partner” and Dortmund displays the company’s banner on advertising hoardings during games.

The agreement has caused friction among supporters to varying degrees, with some Dortmund fans even going so far as to renounce their support.

Founded in 1889 as “Rheinische Metallwaaren- und Maschinenfabrik Actiengesellschaft,” Rheinmetall was one of Germany’s biggest armaments manufacturers during both World Wars. It made use of forced labor during World War II.

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