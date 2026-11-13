AUSTIN, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced SUNCARE™, a preventive maintenance program for FTC Solar’s single-axis trackers. SUNCARE is designed to help owners and operators sustain tracker performance and plan maintenance more effectively during and beyond the warranty period.

As utility-scale solar projects operate over increasingly long asset lives, owners need a consistent approach to maintaining equipment performance. Regular monitoring, inspection, calibration and preventive maintenance help support long-term energy production and informed maintenance planning.

SUNCARE brings these activities into a structured service program backed by technicians trained on FTC Solar tracker systems. The program combines remote performance monitoring, scheduled field inspections, tracker calibration, controls support and service options tailored to different stages of the asset lifecycle.

Proactive Maintenance for Long-Term Tracker Performance

SUNCARE pairs tracker performance reporting with scheduled on-site maintenance, giving asset owners OEM expertise to help turn operating insights into maintenance action.

Key service elements include:

Tracker Performance Monitoring and Reporting





Remote monitoring supports monthly tracker performance reports that include performance review and trend analysis, helping customers plan maintenance based on operating data.

Quarterly On-Site Tracker Inspections





Scheduled on-site inspections evaluate the mechanical, structural and electrical condition of tracker rows, supported by tracker health reporting that helps owners prioritize preventive maintenance activities.

Alignment and Rotational Calibration





SUNCARE includes alignment and rotational calibration to support accurate sun tracking and energy capture.

Controls and Software Support





FTC Solar-approved firmware and software upgrades support ongoing operation of the installed tracker control system.

Service Options During and Beyond Warranty

SUNCARE offers service options for tracker systems during and beyond warranty, allowing owners to plan support around the needs of their assets.

For systems under warranty, the program includes monthly performance reporting, quarterly inspections and OEM management of eligible warranty replacements.

For systems beyond warranty, service options include monthly performance reporting, quarterly inspections, preventive replacement of covered tracker components such as motors, controllers and slew drives, retrofit and upgrade recommendations, priority access to OEM replacement parts and more predictable annual maintenance planning.

The OEM Advantage

Because SUNCARE is delivered by the tracker OEM, customers gain access to factory-certified technicians, tracker design data and operating history, genuine replacement parts, and controls expertise informed by the engineers who designed the system.

“Solar projects are long-term assets, and the way trackers are maintained throughout their operating life can have a meaningful impact on performance and maintenance planning,” said Anthony Carroll, President and CEO of FTC Solar. “SUNCARE builds on our tracker technology with a structured preventive maintenance program backed by the people who know our systems. Our goal is to help customers sustain energy production and plan maintenance with greater confidence throughout the life of their assets.”

SUNCARE expands FTC Solar’s support across the project lifecycle, complementing the company’s existing engineering, tracker technology, digital solutions and customer support capabilities.

To learn more about SUNCARE, contact info@ftcsolar.com or visit the FTC Solar team at booth C7026 at RE+ 2026.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s tracker solutions are designed to support performance, reliability, constructability and adaptability across utility-scale solar projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.