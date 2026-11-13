Lakewood, NJ, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XGPU) (“Reliance” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2026 and provide a business update. The Company expects to issue its third quarter 2026 earnings release prior to the call, and the release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 358097. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2381/54776 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website, https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/ through November 16, 2027. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 30, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 54776.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XGPU) operates insurance and technology businesses and pursues opportunities to build and scale AI-related platforms. Through the acquisition of Oblivus, the Company has entered the GPU cloud and AI infrastructure market, which it plans to scale under the GPU Exchange brand. Additional information is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the Company’s third quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call; the Company’s plans to scale its GPU cloud and AI infrastructure business under the GPU Exchange brand; and the Company’s pursuit of opportunities to build and scale AI-related platforms.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, assumptions that the Company will be able to integrate and scale the acquired business; that the Company will be able to access capital on acceptable terms to fund its growth plans; and that market, economic and regulatory conditions will remain sufficiently favorable. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, delays in the completion of the Company’s quarterly financial closing and review procedures; the risk that the acquired business does not perform as anticipated; the Company’s limited operating history in the GPU cloud business; the Company’s ability to integrate and scale the acquired business; the Company’s ability to access additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; GPU availability, pricing and technological obsolescence; customer demand, utilization and competition; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market; and general business, economic and market conditions; as well as the other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: XGPU@crescendo-ir.com

