NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoFi Securities LLC, a leading provider of thematic and income ETFs, today announced monthly distributions on the SoFi Social 50 Income ETF (SFYI).

Distribution as of 11/12/2026

ETF

Ticker Distribution

per Share Distribution

Rate * 30-Day

SEC Yield** Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date SFYI $0.47454 2.00% -0.02% 11/13/2026 11/13/2026 11/16/2026

Inception date: 7/6/2026

Click here to view standardized performance for SFYI.

SFYI, launched in partnership with Tidal Investments LLC, seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is the everything app for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. 15.8 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money and buy, sell and hold their crypto – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Banks, fintechs, and brands use innovative capabilities from SoFi Tech Solutions to serve over 134 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

©2026 SoFi Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.



Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. Investment returns and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance data for the most recent month-end is available above. Returns less than one year are cumulative. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may be only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.

* The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital and has the potential to change during any given tax year. Please refer to the 19a-1 Notice, which can be located on the Fund’s website, regarding the composition of distributions, including return of capital. Final determination of a distribution’s tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV. Distributions are not guaranteed.

** The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended October 31, 2026, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield is not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant. The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease a fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These distribution rates caused by unusually favorable market conditions may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future. Additional fund risks can be found below.

Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

ETFs have their own management fees that reduce returns. SoFi Invest and/or its affiliates earn management fees from SoFi proprietary ETFs. SoFi Invest does not receive sales commissions from ETFs it invests in on your behalf. Review the prospectus for fees, expenses, and objectives. Fees may change at any time.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

Distribution Risk. The Fund intends to make cash distributions on a monthly basis. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month.

REIT Risk. Through its indirect investments in REITs, the Fund is subject to the risks of investing in the real estate market, including decreases in property revenues, increases in interest rates, increases in property taxes and operating expenses, legal and regulatory changes, a lack of credit or capital, defaults by borrowers or tenants, environmental problems and natural disasters.

Concentration Risk. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent SFYF is so concentrated.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Investment in a limited number of issuers exposes the Fund to greater market risk and potential losses than if its assets were diversified among a greater number of issuers.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

SoFi ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Contact: pr@sofi.com