IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2026--

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“The Company” or “SBC Medical”), a Medical Services Organization (MSO) providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, today announced a strategic capital and business alliance agreement with NeuroBrain Dynamics Inc. (“NBD”), a Taipei-based company dedicated to enterprise generative AI solutions. As part of the agreement executed on November 13, 2026, SBC Medical has made a minority equity investment in NBD.

Through this alliance, SBC Medical plans to introduce two complementary suites of generative AI solutions across its network of 287 clinics in Japan and overseas*: “revenue-growth AI,” to elevate average revenue per visit and customer retention through personalized customer guidance, and “cost-reduction AI,” to streamline medical documentation, staff scheduling, and promotional workflows. These initiatives are designed to improve per-clinic profitability.

Furthermore, SBC Medical has secured priority sales rights for NBD’s existing products in Japan and South Korea. The Company plans to offer these proven solutions to external medical institutions, establishing a high-margin business-to-business (B2B) revenue stream and accelerating its expansion into broader Asian markets alongside NBD.

Key Points of the Alliance

Accelerating Top-Line Revenue Growth: Utilizing NBD’s enterprise AI platform “Argon,” the companies will develop and deploy an AI-powered concierge guidance tool and a history-based predictive recommendation feature for SBC Medical’s “MySBC” booking system to maximize customer lifetime value (LTV). Optimizing Operational Margin: Generative AI will assist with routine clinical documentation, optimize staff scheduling, and generate compliant marketing materials (with final review by physicians and staff). With reduced administrative burdens, physicians and clinic staff can redirect critical hours toward high-value medical care and customer service. Establishing a Standardized Foundation for Scale: The jointly developed AI platform will serve as the standardized operating foundation for SBC Medical’s next growth phase, driving rapid clinic deployments across Japan via organic openings and M&A. The solutions will be built primarily on a sovereign Large Language Model (LLM) platform designed to strengthen data privacy and compliance.

The Six AI Solutions and Expected Benefits

With a footprint of 287 clinics, minor operational efficiencies could yield substantial margin improvements across the entire Group. The alliance focuses on the development and deployment of six core solutions.

Revenue Growth & Retention

1. AI Concierge Guidance Support Tool: Analyzes each customer’s visit and treatment history and instantly displays on the concierge’s screen the information needed to assist the customer. The tool helps reduce variations in the quality of guidance arising from differences in staff experience, enabling customers to receive accurate information promptly and supporting higher average revenue per visit for the Company across all 287 clinics. ( Note: All clinical decisions remain strictly under physician discretion.)

2. History-Based Recommendation Feature for “MySBC”: Delivers personalized, non-intrusive follow-up suggestions within the MySBC booking system based on each customer’s usage history, driving recurring appointments without additional user acquisition costs.

Solutions 1 and 2 will be co-developed based on NBD’s existing AI platform, Argon.

Productivity & Margin Improvement

3. AI-Assisted Electronic Medical Records (EMR): Converts patient-doctor consultation dialogue into structured SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan) formatted drafts using speech recognition. This expands physician daily patient capacity while minimizing clerical burnout. Verification will begin in orthopedics, with accuracy testing scheduled for completion via a proof of concept (PoC) by year-end 2026.

4. AI Smart Shift Scheduling: Automates complex shift scheduling for physicians and nurses by mapping customer demand against labor laws and regulations, clinic rules, and the procedures each physician is able to perform. This eliminates manual management overhead and optimizes labor cost efficiency during peak clinic hours.

5. Clinic Promotion Planner (CPP): Automatically generates compliant promotional images for social media based on the specified treatments, services, and key messages, with built-in automated checks against internal guidelines, drastically reducing outsourcing dependencies and marketing cycle times.

Infrastructure and Security

6. Sovereign LLM and “Bromine” Security Monitoring: The solutions are built primarily on SBC Medical’s secure, sovereign LLM infrastructure to protect customer confidentiality. NBD’s proprietary security product, Bromine, will continuously monitor AI inputs and detect potential data leakage risks, providing enterprise-grade governance.

Synergies and Partner Selection

The deployment architecture enables an asset-light international expansion model. Local operating partners across Asia will provide the physical capital and operational management, while SBC Medical and NBD deliver the core technological foundation and clinical workflows.

Founded in Taiwan in June 2024, NBD has successfully deployed enterprise AI systems across more than 100 companies in the Asia-Pacific region, including multi-site operators such as a major convenience store chain, mass retailers, and railway and airline companies. NBD’s rapid operational scaling, expanding to seven strategic hub cities (Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta) within approximately two years, supports its capability to anchor SBC Medical’s international growth roadmap.

Outlook

The Company will systematically validate each AI module, with rollout for the AI Concierge Guidance Support Tool, the MySBC history-based recommendation feature, and CPP scheduled across the clinic network starting mid-2027. Concurrently, the Company will launch commercial outreach to market these systems to third-party medical institutions, while advancing B2B expansion in Asia.

Comments

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO, SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

“This alliance represents the next structural evolution of our MSO platform. Across a 287-clinic network, even micro efficiencies scale into significant potential earnings power. By blending SBC Medical’s deep, on-the-ground operational data with NeuroBrain Dynamics’ proven enterprise AI execution, we are positioning our business to achieve improved operating leverage while delivering exceptional value to our customers, clinic partners, and shareholders.”

Jeff Chuang, Chairman and CEO, NeuroBrain Dynamics Inc.

“We are truly honored to enter into this capital and business alliance with SBC Medical. Since our founding, NBD has built a distinctive ‘AI VDE (value delivery)’ culture that brings together forward deployed engineers (FDE), our research and development (R&D) team, and finance, and we have pursued AI implementation that delivers tangible value and ROI to businesses. The healthcare industry, where AI adoption is now gaining real momentum, is the field in which the reliability and effectiveness of AI are tested most rigorously. With our proprietary AI platforms Argon and Bromine at the core, we will work with SBC Medical to build medical AI solutions that achieve both safety and profitability, and bring them to Japan, South Korea, and markets across Asia.”

Overview of the Capital and Business Alliance

Partner: NeuroBrain Dynamics Inc. (創智動能股份有限公司)

Agreement date: November 13, 2026

Scope of the business alliance: Joint development of AI solutions for the SBC Medical Group; collaboration on deployment in Japan and South Korea; priority sales rights to distribute NBD’s existing products (including Bromine and Argon) in Japan and South Korea; and exclusive use of the jointly developed solutions in those regions

Capital alliance: Minority equity investment in NBD by SBC Medical

About NeuroBrain Dynamics Inc.

Company name: NeuroBrain Dynamics Inc. (創智動能股份有限公司)

Founded: June 2024

Location: 9F., No. 23, Sec. 1, Bade Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City 100410, Taiwan

Representative: Jeff Chuang, Chairman

Business: AI implementation consulting and development for enterprises; provision of AI SaaS/PaaS

Website: https://nbd-ai.com/

*As of the end of July 2026. Note: The investment amount, shareholding ratio, and other details have not been disclosed. Note: The initiatives under this alliance are based on current plans and are subject to change.

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, hair loss treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, the Company’s plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” “targets” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

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CONTACT: Hikaru Fukui / Head of IR Department; E-mail:ir@sbc-holdings.com

Akiko Wakiyama / Chief Public Relations Officer; E-mail:pr@sbc.or.jp

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA TAIWAN SOUTHEAST ASIA NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC JAPAN EUROPE UNITED STATES SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SURGERY HOSPITALS SECURITY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

SOURCE: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

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PUB: 11/13/2026 06:30 AM/DISC: 11/13/2026 06:32 AM

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