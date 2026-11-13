Zaragoza Realty Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Lists Historic "Crown Jewel of Coronado" for $39 Million

CORONADO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2026--

Daniel and Brunilda Zaragoza of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are pleased to offer a Richard Requa-designed Coronado landmark with approximately 15,000 square feet and a prime location across the street from the ocean. Located at 1127 F Ave in Coronado, the estate was conceived in 1925 in the Spanish Revival style and qualifies for protection under the Mills Act.

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Coronado’s historic “Crown Jewel” at 1127 F Avenue is a magnificent 15,000-square-foot Spanish Revival estate designed by renowned architect Richard Requa in 1925. Ideally positioned directly across from the ocean, this exceptional architectural landmark is eligible for Mills Act historic preservation benefits. $39,000,000 | Coronado, CA | Listed by Daniel and Brunilda Zaragoza | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties | Photo Credit: Ryan Horner

The home is set on an approximately 26,000 square foot lot, which is one of the largest in Coronado. “With the rich architectural history and the impressive scale of this property, it truly represents the upper echelon of the available listings in all of California right now,” said Daniel Zaragoza.

Along with serving as the Master Architect for the renovation/expansion of Balboa Park’s most iconic buildings, Requa designed significant architectural homes all over San Diego County, including Del Mar Castle. “This home is filled with hand crafted details that would be almost impossible to replicate. A unique engineering feat is the 7,000 square feet of underground space, which has a tension-based ceiling structure similar to the Golden Gate Bridge,” noted Daniel Zaragoza, who helped the sellers purchase the home five years ago.

The property has been extensively renovated on two separate occasions over the past 10 years. “They put a lot of time and effort into preserving the character of the home while integrating modern amenities,” Zaragoza said.

The home includes four bedrooms, six full baths and three half baths. Many of the rooms have vaulted, exposed beam ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that flow outside to a secluded pool and spa area. A covered loggia, a putting green with custom lights, and a detached guest house are just a few of the other highlights.

The expansive lower level surpasses expectations, with a two lane bowling alley, an additional family room with a wet bar, and an 18-seat movie theater. Coffered wood ceilings, hand painted detailed craftsmanship, restored hardwood floors, stained glass windows and a well-conceived landscape design add to the artistic quality.

“We have traditionally focused more on marketing our listings than ourselves. We also answer the phone when people call and don’t use an assistant for that, which is something we feel is fundamental to the services we offer our clients. Relationships are everything in this business,” added Zaragoza.

Brunilda and Daniel Zaragoza relocated from Mexico to Coronado in 1978. “Mom’s been selling real estate here for 44 years and I’ve been in business for 22. She taught me how to do things the way they have always been done, and then I brought in the digital side to the business since I was younger. I was fortunate to have attended the schools here, and it’s been wonderful to represent multiple generations of families,” said Zaragoza.

Along with using AI, Zillow and the latest technology to market listings, combined with traditional marketing, Zaragoza added that the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties brand has been integral to the success of the team: “The recognition of the brand is immediate, and positive. It’s amazing to have your name associated with it, because it’s globally recognized as elite.”

For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Daniel Zaragoza at 619-520-0772 or via email at ZaragozaRealtors@gmail.com. Visit them on the web at www.zaragozarealtorgroup.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 2,100+ sales associates in 41 offices spanning San Luis Obispo to San Diego. In 2025, our expert agents assisted in more than 6,700 client transactions for over $12.4 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

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CONTACT: Bill Bartshe

billbartshe@bhhscal.com

858-204-0625

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

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PUB: 11/13/2026 06:00 AM/DISC: 11/13/2026 06:02 AM

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