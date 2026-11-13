MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Will Young made a career-best 125 and Matt Henry dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in his first over as New Zealand beat India by 244 runs Friday in the fourth one-day cricket international.

Henry finished with his career-best of 6-27 as India was bowled out for in 89 in 26.4 overs, suffering its second largest in terms of runs in ODIs.

India still leads the series 2-1 ahead of the final match at the same venue on Sunday but New Zealand now has a chance of avoiding its first loss in in ODI series at home in seven years.

Young was dropped twice with his score on five and made India pay, reaching a century from 88 balls as New Zealand made 333 after being sent in.

Henry then took three wickets without conceding a run in the first over of India's innings in a dramatic return from injury. New Zealand had nine players out with injuries and more reassigned to its test squad for the first test which starts in Wellington on Thursday.

Keeping it simple

Henry bowled Rohit with the first ball of the India innings, squaring up the batter which a sharp delivery that took the shoulder of the bat and flew to Finn Allen who took a diving catch at first slip.

Kohli was out to the fifth ball of the over which seamed back late from outside off and wrecked his stumps as he showed every sign of bewilderment.

Iyer, who took over the captaincy from Shubman Gill after he joined India's squad for the first test on Thursday, was out next ball, trapped lbw by another delivery that cut back sharply from off.

“The wind was so strong and I was keeping things very simple,” Henry said. “It's funny how things work out when you're just trying to have a simple game plan and not getting too carried away.”

Kyle Jamieson joined in, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad in the sixth over to leave India 9-4 and Nick Kelly dropped Axar Patel next ball, saving the tourists from being 9-5.

Patel went on to make 21 and to share a 44-run partnership with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan (27) which went a little way to saving India's blushes.

Henry returned to dismiss Kishan with the first ball of his second spell and bowled Kuldeep Yadav (1) to complete his fourth five-wicket bag in ODIs. He then bowled Gurnoor Brar to end the innings.

Young dropped twice

“There was a huge difference in the first innings and the second innings in terms of the pitch but also credit where it's due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas from ball one was quite sensational,” Iyer said.

Earlier, Young was dropped by Rohit Sharma at first slip off Auqib Nabi in the second over of New Zealand's innings and by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan next ball before going on to make his fifth ODI century, his first against India, from 88 balls.

Young saw New Zealand lose Seifert and newcomers Nick Young (4) and Dean Foxcroft (8) in quick succession, then reestablished New Zealand's command in a partnership of 90 with Finn Allen for the fourth wicket. Allen made 41 from 30 balls in a stand that spanned the 20th to the 30th overs.

India had a new captain as Iyer took over from Shubman Gill but its success with the toss continued as Iyer won its eighth toss from nine matches across the T20 and ODI series and sent New Zealand. For the first time in this series, Friday's match was played in fine, sunny weather.

Rain affected the first match of the series in Auckland, which India won by five wickets, and the second in Wellington, which India won by four runs to take a 2-0 series lead. The third match in Wellington on Tuesday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

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