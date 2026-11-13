Janice McKee Bradley passed away peacefully on November 10, 2026, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, surrounded by the love and memories of those who meant so much to her.

Born on March 24, 1937, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, Janice was the daughter of the late Joseph Martin Allaband and Julia Marian Allaband. Throughout her life, she was devoted to her family, her faith, and the traditions that brought generations together.

Janice was the beloved wife of her late husband, Francis McKee, and is survived by her husband, Bill Bradley, of Milford, Delaware. She is also survived by her loving children, Jerry McKee and Terry (Lee) Webster. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Mayhew. Janice also held a very special place in her heart for her daughter-in-law, Sherry McKee, whom she loved dearly.

Her legacy continues through her grandchildren: Mickey (Jamie) Slaughter, Sherri Ann McKee, Steffan (Tranae) Webster, Ashley (Bill) Mosier, Quinn Smith, Logan (Jess) Webster, Marcy (Tyler) Johns, and Savannah Austin. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Daisy, Hazel, Riley, Libby, Berkley, Penelope, Laney, Brooks, and Logan, each of whom brought her tremendous joy.

Janice is also survived by her siblings Cindy Allaband, Judy (Hal) Lane, Silvia (Bob) LaRochelle, Lester (Ginny) Allaband, and Elaine Bradley. She was preceded in death by her siblings Brian Allaband, Linda Allaband, and Joseph Allaband. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends who will cherish her memory.

Janice found happiness in the simple but meaningful things in life. She loved family traditions and took great pride in keeping them alive for generations to come. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed sewing and creating things with her hands. She also loved reading, cooking, and baking, often sharing her creations with the people she loved. Her kitchen and her home were places where family gathered, stories were shared, and memories were made.

Above all, Janice loved the Lord and treasured her faith. Her love for God, her devotion to her family, and the traditions she created will continue to live on through those she leaves behind.

Janice’s greatest legacy was not found in the things she made or the meals she prepared, but in the love she gave, the family she nurtured, and the memories she created. She will be remembered for the traditions she passed down, the warmth she brought to family gatherings, and the special place she held in the hearts of so many.

Though she will be deeply missed, her love will remain woven into the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Her hands may be at rest, but the love she stitched into her family will last for generations.

Rest peacefully. You will forever be loved and missed.

The family will receive visitors at Rogers Hovatter Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10AM to 11AM on Monday, November 16, with a funeral service at 11AM.

Interment is Milford Community Cemetery.

For condolences, please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com