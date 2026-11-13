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Basketball
Pittsburgh plays Butler after Sumler's 26-point outing
4 days ago
Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1)
Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 160.5
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Butler after A'lahn Sumler scored 26 points in Pittsburgh's 82-76 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Butler went 10-7 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 6.5 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.
Pittsburgh went 6-14 in ACC action and 3-8 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 6.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.