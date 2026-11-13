Xavier Musketeers (3-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Musketeers -3.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will play Xavier at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Mississippi State finished 13-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs gave up 81.8 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Xavier went 15-18 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Musketeers averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.5% from behind the arc last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.