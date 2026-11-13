Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Oklahoma after David Jevtic scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 80-76 overtime victory against the East Texas A&M Lions.

Oklahoma finished 21-16 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Sooners averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 11-21 overall with a 3-15 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 67.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.