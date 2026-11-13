SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Blue Devils -44.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

Duke finished 35-3 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 63.6 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Cougars averaged 7.6 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.