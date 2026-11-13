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Basketball
Lubin leads NC State against Troy after 21-point game
4 days ago
Troy Trojans (1-2) at NC State Wolfpack (3-0)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
LINE: Wolfpack -22.5; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays Troy after Ven-Allen Lubin scored 21 points in NC State's 94-60 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.
NC State went 20-14 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Wolfpack gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.
Troy went 13-5 in Sun Belt play and 9-7 on the road last season. The Trojans gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.