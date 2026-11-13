Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Hokies -28.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Mount St. Mary's after Ben Hammond scored 32 points in Virginia Tech's 93-88 overtime win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Virginia Tech finished 19-13 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Hokies averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Mount St. Mary's went 11-10 in MAAC action and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers shot 43.8% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.