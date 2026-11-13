Seattle Kraken (9-7-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-3-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Helsinki; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Seattle Kraken.

Carolina has a 15-3-2 record overall and a 6-1-1 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have scored 82 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank first in the NHL.

Seattle has a 4-3-1 record in road games and a 9-7-1 record overall. The Kraken have a 5-3-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 4-1. Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Blake has five goals and 15 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has two goals and 11 assists for the Kraken. Frederick Gaudreau has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Staal: out (calf).

Kraken: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body), Jared McCann: out (lower-body), Jake O'Brien: out (lower-body), Curtis Douglas: out (upper-body), Jacob Melanson: out (chest).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.